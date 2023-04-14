Kailyn Lowry has always been open with fans about her daily struggles, motherhood, co-parenting, and more. This week, Lowry even revealed an intimate detail about her personal life and body…

This week, Kailyn Lowry linked up with Lindsie Chrisley for the Coffee Convos podcast. The reality stars got serious about womanhood and the hardships of being a mother, in this week’s episode.

Let’s take a look at what the duo said about their nipple colors…

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kailyn reveals her nipple color on podcast

During an episode of Coffee Convos, Kailyn and Lindsie discussed the idea of men sharing their partner’s nude photos around their friendship group. The duo expressed their disgust at the thought before Kailyn went on to share more about her body.

The MTV star revealed, in the episode titled ‘Sir, Your Hangdang Sucks!’ what color her nipples were. Lindsie said she doesn’t remember her nipples changing through pregnancy, but Kailyn said she did. Especially with Lincoln and Lux, they turned into “big brown nipples.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star then said: “I don’t get pepperoni nipples because I don’t know what I would have done with that.”

Kailyn responded: “Mine definitely turned into that but they are fine now. They are back to my low-lid color. They are not brown.”

Fans say Coffee Convos made them ‘cry with laughter’

Kailyn even reshared a fan’s post as she took to her Instagram Stories to post a snapshot from the 279th episode of the podcast. The fan captioned the post, “No shadeee b**** cus my nipples are for sure brown @kaillowry I’m crying laughing.”

The Instagram Story also featured a synopsis of the podcast’s episode which in part reads: “Why are nude pics a thing?” It continues: “In other news, Kail is victimized by Lux once again, and Lindsie is perplexed by pregnancy bodies.”

Kailyn Lowry reveals how her son ‘humbled’ her

Kailyn Lowry baby rumors are rife but it appears she already has her hands full. As the star told a hilarious story about her son “humbling her” after she had a shower. Kailyn revealed on the podcast that Lux asked her why her boobs wiggle as he questioned: “Does everyone’s boobs move like that?”

Lindsie then laughed and said that’s why she’s instilled a “knock before you enter” rule at her house. As soon as her kids were old enough to comment on her “cellulite” she wasn’t having any of it!

This is not the first time Kailyn and Lindsie have discussed nipples. Take a look at the clip from last week’s podcast before.