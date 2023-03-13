Kailyn Lowry talks baby names as she reveals the monikers she’d give to any future sons or daughters. During a chat on her Barely Famous podcast, the Teen Mom star opened up about the unusual names on her mind.

She revealed what inspired the boy’s name she has, as well as a potential daughter. It comes as Kailyn faces rumors about a fifth baby that she has not confirmed having, sparking a series of eyebrow raises from Teen Mom fans.

During the recent March 10 episode, Kail discussed her future baby names with Kristen and Alexa. Kailyn opened up about what inspired her to think of the monikers, confirming what she’d call any more children.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kailyn Lowry talks about baby names

Kailyn has revealed future baby names she has in mind if she has any more children. She revealed that ‘Golden’ would be the name she’d give a son as inspired by her son Lincoln’s fellow basketball team player, and said:

On Lincoln’s basketball team, one of the teams, there was a kid named ‘Golden,’ and I was like, I love that name so much… If I ever have another boy, I’m going to name him ‘Golden.’

However, she then added: “Now that I know somebody with that name, I would never use it as much as I love it.” Kailyn did share one name she plans to use for a daughter, which is ‘Wilhelmina’, revealing:

I love the name, Wilhelmina. I f***ing love it so much, so don’t f***ing take it if you’re listening to this. I’m going to use it one day…hopefully, it doesn’t start trending before I have a daughter.

Teen Mom star faces ‘new baby’ rumors

Kailyn Lowry became a mom of five in late 2022 — and the baby’s dad this time around is reportedly her live-in boyfriend, Elijah Scott, as reported by The US Sun. However, she hasn’t addressed the speculation.

She is thought to have only told family and friends, while fans speculate that she had a baby bump which has now miraculously disappeared. When she shared her son’s nicknames, Teen Mom fans thought she was announcing a birth.

Kail currently has four confirmed kids

Kail’s kids’ names are Creed Romello Lopez, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, Lux Russell Lowry, and Isaac Elliot Rivera. Creed and Lux’s father is Chris Lopez, while Lincoln’s dad is Javi Marroquin.

Isaac, 13, is Jonathan Rivera’s son and was born on January 18, 2010. Lincoln is currently nine, Lux is five years old, and Creed is the youngest at age two. She allegedly now has a fifth child but is keeping everything under wraps.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic