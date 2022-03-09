Why is Kailyn Lowry suing Briana DeJesus on Teen Mom 2?













Teen Mom 2 has teased major legal troubles between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus following their numerous social media posts about each other, Distractify reports.

Following the premiere of the new season, many viewers started wondering what happened between the two reality stars for a lawsuit to be involved.

So, why is Kailyn suing Briana? Here’s what we know after the debut of the latest series.

Teen Mom 2 teases drama between Briana and Kailyn

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022.

Longtime viewers of the series are well aware that Briana and Kailyn have been fighting after Briana had a brief relationship with Kailyn’s ex Javi Marroquin.

In a video posted on the show’s official Instagram account, Briana talks to her sister Brittany about her feud with Kailyn.

“Why are you doing it, to get back at her?” Brittany asks in the video. “It’s gonna cause drama, you know that. There’s enough drama with this b—h as it is. You don’t need no more.”

Why is Kailyn Lowry suing Briana DeJesus?

As reported by People in July 2021, Kailyn filed a lawsuit for “defamation concerning recent untrue statements” Briana had allegedly made on social media.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Kailyn’s lawsuit states that Briana asserted Kailyn physically assaulted Chris Lopez, the father of two of Kailyn’s four children.

“These statements were shared with [Defendants] social media followers, which exceed 1 million persons,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit states that Briana’s statements are “untrue” and that she made them “for the purpose of causing Lowry harm.”

Reality Titbit has reached out to Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry for comment.

Statement from Kailyn

According to the same report, a spokersperson for Kailyn said at the time: “Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously.”

It doesn’t look like Kailyn and Briana have reached an agreement and their legal troubles will be documented throughout the new series of Teen Mom 2.

Season 11 will also follow ongoing custody troubles between Kailyn and her ex Chris Lopez.

