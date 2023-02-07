Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross’ museum date went down in The Bachelor history judging by fans’ tweets in 2023.

The Bachelor season 27 stars enjoyed some one-on-one time during week 3, in the episode which aired on Monday, February 6.

Kaity’s humor already had some fans loving her this season, some are even saying they think Zach and Kaity’s “chemistry is insane.”

Meet Kaity from The Bachelor

Kaity Biggar is a 27-year-old ER nurse who hails from Ontario.

With almost 10k followers, The Bachelor star can be found on Instagram at @kaityylane.

Kaity writes in her IG bio that she’s a “travel nurse” who splits her time between Austin, Texas, and Kingston, Ontario.

Kaity and Zach’s date

During week 3 of The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross invited Kaity on a one-on-one date.

The two were given animal print pajamas to wear and they enjoyed some time together in a museum.

Fans were here for Kaity and Zach’s museum date. Kaity also said on the show that she’d “never done anything romantic” in her life. So, many viewers were pleased to see her enjoy a date night.

Many took to Twitter to comment on the date: “Wait this date with Kaity is getting so deep so fast I feel whiplashed.”

One fan wrote: “Zach telling Kaity she deserves 5-star dates reminded me of the time an Uber driver told me I’m a 5-star passenger.”

Another said: “All of the girls cheering for Kaity my heart.”

However, some viewers of the show weren’t so keen on Zach’s words to Kaity, writing: “This conversation between Kaity and Zach is like if AI watched 8 hours of the bachelor and then wrote a script.”

The Bachelor’s Zach asked her to stay the night

Not only did it seem that Zach and Kaity had a great connection during week 3, but Zach also asked her to stay the night with him in the museum.

She returned to the mansion, where the rest of the ladies had slept, still wearing her red animal print PJs.

Many viewers of the show also tweeted their thoughts on the pair having “chemistry,” one said: “Kaity is the only one I think Zach had actual chemistry with.”

Another wrote: “You cannot deny Kaity and Zach’s chemistry.”

More tweeted that Kaity is their “frontrunner,” adding: “Also officially locking in Kaity as my front runner. Their chemistry is INSANE. And she is literally adorable.”

Zach and Kaity spending the night together appear to have become something of a meme-worthy moment, judging by more tweets from The Bachelor fans.

