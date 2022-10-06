









Kane Lim is already a Bling Empire star, has a closet full of just sneakers, and is now a Fenty ambassador. As season 3 hits Netflix, viewers just cannot get over the star’s connection to Rihanna, the singer behind the successful brand.

Although the third season has only just been launched, Kane was granted the role of being a Fenty face in May earlier this year. Kane said he and Rihanna, 34, have been direct messaging each other on Instagram for years.

He is now serving as the first Southeast Asian ambassador for the brand and even appeared in a campaign that made its debut in Sephora’s Singapore’s flagship store in 2022. Let’s look inside the partnership.

Kane Lim hired as Fenty face

Kane made history as the first Southeast Asian ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Fenty, a make-up and beauty company that is available in Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Harvey Nichols, Boots and selected Asia duty free shops.

It was announced on May 9th 2022, which Kane was super pleased with. As per Fenty, he said:

I feel very humbled and grateful to be partnering with Fenty Beauty. I have to pinch myself to even think that I am partnering with such an iconic brand founder and brand. I’ve always looked up to Rihanna – not just for her music but as a person. I love that she is unapologetically herself and really “sees” everyone, regardless of their race, background, religion.

Kane added: “I love that as an Asian man, I’m able to join forces with a brand created by such a strong black woman. I love the significance of that partnership and the strength of that community.”

Campaign products involve Kane wearing the Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Tint, Liquid Killawat Fluid Freestyle Highlighter in Hu$tla Baby 2.0, Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler as well as the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer.

He also prepped his skin with the brand’s Total Cleans’r and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer.

Rihanna and Kane ‘always DM’

Kane revealed that he and Rihanna have been friends for eight years, and she has messaged him since Bling Empire season 1 came out. She DM’ed him to ask when the second season was coming out.

The two then used emojis and talked “fun stuff”, as per People. He has yet to meet the singer’s newborn baby, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May. However, they did link up at a Fenty event back in February.

They both saw each other just before she gave birth, when they had a “nice, private moment”, as reported by Pop Sugar, before he gave her a gift to thank her. He also revealed that she hand-selects all of her ambassadors.

Bling Empire fans react to partnership

After Kane spoke of his new job with Fenty, many Bling Empire viewers picked up on Kevin’s reaction, and took to social media to reveal their own thoughts of the partnership.

One fan wrote: “Kane looks so good in that Fenty campaign yessssssss #BlingEmpire.”

Another penned: “Not my girl Riri DMing KANE to be the face of Fenty. That cannot be real. #BlingEmpire.”

“Okay so I don’t think Kane initially was trying to rub the Fenty in Kevin’s face but I didn’t like the way he said Kevin doesn’t appreciate anything and that’s why he didn’t invite him to Mexico #BlingEmpire“, reacted a viewer.

