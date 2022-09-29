









Kanye West has decided to change his Instagram picture from a blank photo to a snapshot of his baby mother Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner. He then wrote on his story that he did so to ‘change the narrative’.

The rapper has often used the social media platform to share his views in recent months, such as posting a false gravestone claiming that his former wife’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson had died on August 8th.

Ye’s latest random change involved making a photo of ‘the Jenner’ as his profile picture, which is the same image that shows on the momager’s Instagram pic. He claimed that he “posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect”.

View Instagram Post

Kanye makes Kris Jenner his profile pic

Kanye changed his Instagram profile picture to Kris Jenner on September 28th, before quickly making it blank a few hours later. However, he reverted back to his original decision and kept Kris on there for at least 12 hours.

The image change comes after his recent feud with the Kardashian mother. She was upset about the jabs Kanye took at her, as she feels she’s done “nothing but try to help” him, sources told HollywoodLife.

Kris has been active on social media since Ye changed his picture but has not addressed his recent actions. Instead, the momager has been promoting the Hulu series The Kardashians, which she heavily features on.

He wants to ‘change the narrative’

Kanye revealed his motive behind changing his picture to Kris, suggesting that he continues to hold a lot of respect for his ex-wife’s mother. He posted an Instagram story that read:

I POSTED KRIS WITH THOUGHTS OF PEACE AND RESPECT. LET’S CHANGE THE NARRATIVE.

Previously, Ye has used social media to call people out on their behavior, such as when he wrote about the Kardashian family in early September. Earlier this month, he said he felt Kris had coerced Kim and Kylie Jenner to pose for Playboy.

He posted an image of Kylie associate Victoria Villarroel, saying, “Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie and Kim do.” He later added: “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family.

“I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to [his children] Northy and Chicago.”

Reality Titbit has reached out to Kanye and Kris’ representatives for comment.

Kardashian fans react to Kanye’s IG

When Kanye changed his profile picture on Instagram to Kris, many were utterly confused and wanted to know what is on the rapper’s mind. Some were on his side, while others were scared about what it meant.

One fan wrote: “I love Kanye, literally does whatever he wants.”

Another reacted to his behavior with: “I think it’s because Kim made a mistake and text to Kanye instead of her mother. This is Kanye’s new strategy to get Kim back.”

Some described him as childish, or simply doing it to get Kim’s attention. One said that his actions were his “last hope” while another simply asked: “What is going on?”

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK