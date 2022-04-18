Karen Huger's impressive net worth shows her businesses are killing it













Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is popping all over the internet these days.

She recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Matt Rogers as her spin-off show Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion premiered on April 17.

Unsurprisingly, with so much going on around Karen, fans are curious to learn about her net worth!

Karen Huger’s whopping net worth revealed

As per the Celebrity Net Worth portal, Karen Huger is approximately worth $10 million.

The celeb is best known for her long-running stint on Bravo’s RHOP. A lot of Karen’s wealth comes from her reality TV stardom and multiple side businesses.

On RHOP, Karen is best known for throwing extravagant parties at her home that show off her wealth.

The 58-year-old is married to Raymond Huger, who is the president and CEO of Paradigm, a highly successful IT company.

Reality star’s businesses are killing it

The reality TV mogul sells a variety of products like perfume, candles, mugs, wigs and more through her company La’Dame Fragrance.

Some of her popular products and their price are:

La’ Dame By KH Bohemian Fire Luxury Aroma Gift Set: $55

La’ Dame by KH 3-Wick Candle Bohemian Fire: $44

Victoria Platinum Blonde Straight Human Hair Lace Wigs – Karen001: $529.99

Rachael Pixie Bob Hair Lace Front Wig – Karen005: $439.99

Karen’s company, just like her reality TV career, is a hugely successful one and is growing by the day.

What is Ray Huger’s net worth

Celebrity Net Worth portal reveals that Raymond Huger is worth approximately $40 million.

Before working with Paradigm, the now-75-year-old worked at IBM for 25 years as an Area Staff Director and Regional Manager.

He graduated from Bernard Baruch College with a Bachelor’s Degree and got his masters from Fordham University.

