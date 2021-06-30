HGTV: What is Karen Laine's net worth? Good Bones star's wealth explored











Good Bones is arguably one of the most successful HGTV shows. The home remodelling show featuring hosts Karen Laine and her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk aired its 6th season on Tuesday, June 29.

Hence, HGTV fans can brace themselves for a fresh batch of entertaining episodes.

The show’s still-growing popularity has piqued the interest of many fans in Karen and her daughter Mina’s professional as well as personal lives.

What is Karen Laine’s net worth?

The Good Bones host is worth between $1 million to $1.5.

While the HGTV show might have become Karen’s biggest source of wealth, she was already wildly successful even before being on television.

Although she is a big name in the home renovation and remodelling as well as the reality TV industry in American today, she actually started her career as a lawyer.

Karen and her daughter Mina started their highly successful home rehabilitation business ‘Two Chicks and a Hammer’ in Indianapolis back in 2014.

However, the mother-daughter duo had been renovating houses since 2007.

Back in 2007, Mina bought a house that was in dire need of renovation. It later became a pet project/hobby for the duo.

Only a year into starting their company, in 2015, the duo shot their pilot for HGTV and haven’t looked back since.

After amassing a huge amount of net worth, Karen from Good Bones decided to take a step back from her hectic yet full-filling work-life in 2019. Hence Mina works on renovating homes full time now.

A look at Good Bones season 6

The first episode of the brand new season aired on June 29. The next episode will scheduled for next Tuesday, July 6.

In a recent interview with The List, Mina revealed that she has already begun filming Good Bones season 7. She also revealed that the sixth season was filmed during the pandemic, which posed a lot of difficulties.

She also opened up about how she was learning to manage a hectic work life along with two kids. The HGTV star talked about how her mom’s retirement had caused the biggest difference for season 6. Hence, Mina is no longer discussing floor plans and other work-related stuff now.

Hence, fans can expect to see less of Karen on this season of the show. Mina from Good Bones also revealed that her mum wished to take a step back from the show and their business to spend more time with her now-retired husband.

HGTV cast members’ families explored

Though Good Bones on HGTV only started in 2016, the mother-daughter duo has been in business for a long time.

However, we only get to see Karen and Mina on the show most of the time. But the reality stars and home renovators actually have a much bigger family than we get to see on TV.

Aside from Mina, Karen has three other children. The reality star had three children Casey, William, CR and Mina. She also has one other child, a daughter named Kelsy, with her second husband Randy.

Mina also has half brothers and sisters from her father’s first marriage. Mina has another half-sibling through her father and Cheryl named Jess.

Karen is also a doting grandmother to her grandkids. When Mina welcomed her first child, Jack, back in August 2018, the proud grandmother took to Instagram to post a picture of herself holding her new grandson.

So far we have only caught glimpses of Karen’s other grandchildren so far.

