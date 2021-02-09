Who is Karlie Redd's daughter? Five things to know about Jasmine!











Karlie Redd’s daughter returned for the Love And Hip Hop Reunion 2021, leading fans to wonder what else there is to know about her.

The VH1 series follows the reality of the music industry, as artists make it big in the hip hop genre – and the stars made their return last night.

She joined the cast for the comeback episode on Monday January 8th, which saw Karlie Redd alongside her daughter Jasmine.

So, who is Karlie’s daughter? What else do we need to know about Jasmine?

Screenshot: The Love & Hip Hop Family Reunites for a Cookout 🥰 VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, VH1 Love & Hip Hop YouTube

Who is Karlie Redd’s daughter?

Jasmine is a 26-year-old who was first seen on a deleted season four scene of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, in 2019.

She was then officially seen on the show again in season eight, before her recent return to a family barbecue, as part of the series reunion.

The star is the daughter of Karlie Redd and Rodney Lewis.

Karlie redd finally boutta talk about her grown daughter on love and hip hop — anna 🤍 (@__Adriaanna) February 8, 2021

RHOA: Who is Lauren Williams? Meet Porsha’s sister on Instagram!

When did Karlie Redd have Jasmine?

1994/1995

We know that Jasmine is 26 years old, which would mean she was born in either 1994 or 1995.

So if Karlie gave birth to Jasmine around that time, she would have been either 20 or 21 years old when she had her daughter.

Jasmine is Karlie Redd’s only child, who doesn’t appear on the series often.

However, more recently, she has been featured regularly!

Karlie is finally letting her daughter be apart of love and hip hop — RR3| ThickSizedGladys 🇬🇩🇧🇧🇹🇹 (@RRR3NSS) January 27, 2021

What does Jasmine do?

We know that Jasmine was attending college in 2019, so it is likely that she could still be a student.

When she first appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, she was visiting her mother while home from college.

It looks like she is now a model like her mother, as they pose for a clothing brand MERCI, which is owned by Karlie.

catching up on love & hip-hop and woweee karlie's daughter is rlly pretty! 😭❤️ #lhhatl — 𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 𝖕𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖆𝖘𝖒𝖔🔮🌙 (@wonwoozi) August 19, 2019

16 AND PREGNANT: Who died due to a drug overdose?

She has her mother’s back

Jasmine may not always be on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, but there is one episode where she was seen getting into a brawl.

Hoping to defend her mother, she got into a fight with Pooh and her daughter Najee.

This fight on love and hip hop with Karlie and Pooh and their daughters



I’m tired — Rent ‘Em Spoons (@ThickHERbell) July 9, 2019

Jasmine’s mom doesn’t want her in public eye

Although Jasmine has a few appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, many fans have noticed that she is now featuring more often.

However, reports state that Karlie “wants to keep her out of the public eye”!

Some viewers also believe that Karlie took her daughter’s spot on the series.

WATCH LOVE & HIP HOP: ATLANTA ON VH1 ON MONDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK