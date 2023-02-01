Kate Chastain’s baby daddy is on the DL but the television personality has revealed she knows the gender of her child. As the Below Deck and The Traitors star prepares for motherhood, many ask who she’s having a baby with and whether she has a boyfriend.

Kate appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 30 to give fans an update. Andy asked whether she knows the gender of her baby, to which she said she does, but she still hasn’t revealed who the baby’s father is.

As curiosity surrounds Kate’s baby daddy, many of her fans are congratulating the reality TV personality on her news. She stopped discussing her relationships before her pregnancy was announced.

Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify

Kate Chastain’s baby daddy – star stays mum

Kate hasn’t revealed who her baby daddy is or shared plans to let fans know who she’s having a baby with, despite many Below Deck viewers asking her the all-important question.

Although she is keeping quiet for now, Kate is very public about her pregnancy journey. That includes putting a doll in a baby seat so she can get used to having a baby of her own sat in the back of her car.

Kate said on WWHL she’s doing parenthood on her own. “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone,” the 39-year-old celeb revealed following her December pregnancy reveal.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Kate’s representative for comment.

She doesn’t have a boyfriend

At BravoCon in October 2022, Kate revealed she’s single. However, she stopped sharing details about relationships before she announced her pregnancy and keeps a low profile when it comes to her love life.

“I’m single too, you guys,” the former Below Deck chief stew revealed. Her Instagram also seems to confirm her single status. She mostly posts pictures of herself having the time of her life and some with friends.

Jokingly asking if they should use the opportunity to announce he is the baby’s father, Andy explained on WWHL: “This happened between us at BravoCon. It was a sloppy night after the Legends Ball.”

HOLD UP: Faye Clarke admits to cheeky Below Deck Adventure with a captain

Kate knows the gender of her baby

Kate told Andy Cohen on WWHL she knows the gender of her baby. She added she feels so lucky to be pregnant as she “never thought it would happen for her” and said the pregnancy was going smoothly.

She admitted she’s always wanted a kid, and Andy praised her for taking on motherhood. Although she knows the gender, The Traitor fans will have to wait until she gives birth to find out the sex.

On December 13, 2022, Kate took to her Instagram to post a picture of her baby bump. “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you,” she wrote in the caption. She donned a navy blue-and-white sundress to cover her bump.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

WATCH THE TRAITORS ON PEACOCK NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK