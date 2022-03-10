Why fans think Vanderpump Rules’ Katie and Tom have split













Vanderpump Rules fans are busy spotting clues that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz might have split.

Over the past few weeks, rumours about trouble in Katie and Tom’s married life have been rife on the internet. Many fans have taken the discussion over to Reddit, where they are breaking down every post on the reality stars’ social media, trying to find more clues to support their theory.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Why fans think Katie and Tom have split

Katie’s recent Instagram posts have fuelled the split rumours. She was seen sans her wedding ring in one of her latest Instagram stories.

Fans quickly rushed to Reddit to discuss the post under the thread “Katie’s ring is MIA.”

Moreover, just a few weeks ago, the 35-year-old reality star shared one of Kim Kardashian’s latest quotes about her divorce from Kanye West. The quote sees Kim talking about choosing her own happiness.

“In the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important, to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy,” the post reads.

The post convinced many Redditors that Katie and Tom had split up.

One user wrote: “I don’t like Katie at all but I one hundred per cent support her dumping Schwartz.”

Another one said: “If Katie ever dumped Schwartz, I would be the happiest person in the world. She deserves so much better and I feel like she would thrive without him.”

However, some fans believe that people may be reading too much into Katie’s Instagram.

In the ‘Katie’s ring is MIA’ thread, one fan wrote: “She was at TomTom with Schwartz over the weekend. They are together, just trying to make a storyline for season 10.”

Another fan pointed out that Katie doesn’t wear her wedding ring that often.

A look at stars’ relationship

Katie and Tom tied the knot in 2016 but were together for over a decade before getting hitched.

Despite the divorce rumours, the couple made it very clear throughout season 9 that they are ready to expand their family.

Katie candidly opened up about her struggles with having to watch all of her friends get pregnant and have babies while she and Tom were struggling. The couple also went to see a fertility doctor.

What about Vanderpump Rules season 10?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 has not been renewed by Bravo yet but it isn’t cancelled either. Fans are hoping to hear about the show’s status soon.

Season 9 also took a while to materialize due to COVID-19 restrictions.

