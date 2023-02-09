Katie Maloney‘s sandwich shop Something About Her has officially found a location. Vanderpump Rules fans have been eager for its opening ever since the reality star unveiled its menu – and things are moving quickly.

After months of waiting since Katie and Ariana Madix declared they’re starting a sandwich shop together, viewers have been left in the dark, especially as they expected the cafe to open its doors in 2022.

Now that it’s 2023, Katie has given an update on what’s really going on with the Something About Her sandwich shop. Reality Titbit can reveal the sandwiches on the menu, as well as what’s up the shop owner’s sleeve.

Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop

Katie and Ariana launched Something About Her sandwich shop after co-stars Schwartz and Sandoval opened their new restaurant, Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar. They made plans a week after their idea for a gourmet sandwich bar.

With an aim to make the shop “unapologetically feminine”, they revealed to Lisa Vanderpump – on January 4, 2022, episode – that Lala Kent‘s ex Randall Emmett wanted to get involved as an investor.

Katie had already previously stated on Instagram that she and Madix’s names would not be included in their company name, which explains why they decided instead to focus on the female-representative name.

Something About Her finds a location

Katie has let slip that Something About Her has the location secured. She revealed the news on the podcast S*x, Love and What Else Matters with Kirsten Doute, released on February 8, 2023, and said:

We really just wanted to take our time with these things, the business plan, the budget, so we had a really clear road map before we did anything else. No shade to the guys [Schwartz and Sandoval] but they worked backwards. That’s just reinforced that we’re doing something the correct way, the right way.

Although Katie hasn’t disclosed the location, she added that: “I don’t want to say it was easy, but it was easy as we’re [Katie and Ariana] on the same page. We got our location, so now it’s just other less fun, money stuff.”

Brand builder Claire Perkins revealed she has been designing the store. She described the brand as a “super chic, unapologetically feminine, Nancy Meyers-inspired Paris-meets-LA sandwich shop.”

Sandwich shop menu by Katie and Ariana

Katie and Ariana gave hints on their sandwich shop menu in September 2022. The menu includes a spicy turkey sandwich, but it’s not just food that the Vanderpump Rules duo is set to have on offer.

Maloney revealed in an interview with BravoTV.com at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in May:

I’m really excited for a sandwich that involves lots of hot peppers and anything salty, pickled. That’s my jam.

The business will “be more than just sandwiches,” she added. “We want it to have its own vibe and personality. A little bit of retail… a wine [and] beer bar, but maybe cocktails as well, depending on the space and if it has the permit for it.”

