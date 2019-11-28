University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The trailer for the brand new series of Katie Price: My Crazy Life has dropped and it looks to be the most shocking at intimate season yet.

From what we’ve seen so far, the fourth series will document Katie’s journey to bankruptcy, along with the fallout from cheating on Kris Boyson with Charles Dury.

So, when does the new series of Katie Price: My Crazy Life start? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 series.

Katie back for more

Series 3 of Katie Price: My Crazy Life concluded after eight episodes on August 17th, 2019. It came as a surprise then that Katie would return for more episodes so soon.

However, the new episodes coming this year are not part of a new season. It is actually a two-part special to round off the year, so, season 3 will actually be made up of ten episodes in total.

From the trailer, we can see Katie’s Sussex mansion in bits with her friends and exes all concerned about what will happen next for the reality star. Katie was declared bankrupt on Tuesday, November 26th and this will largely be the focus of the next episodes, as will her current relationship woes.

When does Katie Price: My Crazy Life start?

The new two-part series will begin on Monday, December 9th. It will air for an hour from 10 pm on Quest Red.

We can assume it will conclude the following week on Monday, December 16th, however the second broadcast date has yet to be confirmed.

There is no word yet on whether there will be a fourth season of Katie Price: My Crazy Life, but we will keep this page updated with the latest info on another series.

