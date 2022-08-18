











Kim Kardashian thanked Katy Perry in her Instagram stories for sending her designer shoes, days after the latter joked about the reality star’s romance with her former beau Pete Davidson.

However, there’s no bad blood or drama between the two stars, as they appear to be extremely cordial with each other.

And, for the uninitiated, Kim and Katy’s friendship goes way back and they have been supporting each other both personally and professionally for years.

Kim Kardashian thanks Katy Perry for designer shoes

Katy has her own collection of designer shoes and the official website states that they are designed by the musician herself.

Today, Kim posted a picture of a pair of designer shoes she received from Katy, in her Instagram stories and thanked her for the beautiful present.

The package came with a personal note by Katy that read: “If the shoes fit wear it!”, signed by her.

The grey kitten heels are covered by real shells painted in gold and the beach theme box also consists of a much bigger shell placed next to the sandals.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty

When singer joked about romance with Pete Davidson

Katy’s joke about Kim and Pete’s past romance was all in good fun.

Earlier this month, Katy made a TikTok using a filter that imitates the game of M.A.S.H.

The childhood game essentially determines your future, the type of car you would drive, the person you would marry, and so on.

However, when the SNL star’s picture pops up, Katy cringes, making it too obvious.

But, she was quick to apologize to Kim and her husband Orlando Bloom (who is working with Pete in a film), for her unexpected reaction to the star’s picture.

Katrina Babies | Official Trailer | HBO BridTV 11099 Katrina Babies | Official Trailer | HBO https://i.ytimg.com/vi/NjteP4qBqn4/hqdefault.jpg 1077467 1077467 center 22403

Star couple is broken up

Kim and Pete ended their relationship after nine months together. They called quits on their relationship earlier this month.

Sources close to the couple told E! that maintaining a long-distance relationship with their busy schedules had made it really difficult for them.

Another insider told the magazine that the divorce with Kanye was moving ahead nevertheless.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK