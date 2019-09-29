Sam is a freelance writer based in the UK. He spends his time writing about entertainment, social issues and politics. When he's not writing about reality television, he's most likely watching it.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Malika Haqq is known to many as the ultimate Kardashian bestie.

She’s been with Khloe through thick and thin and is pretty much baby True’s second mum.

However, the reality TV star does enjoy a life outside of the famous family and has dated a string of famous faces – that you may not have expected – over the years.

So, who is Malika Haqq’s boyfriend in 2019? Here are all the details you need to know.

Who is Malika Haqq’s boyfriend in 2019?

Malika has kept details of her current relationship status quiet in recent months.

It’s unknown as to whether the reality star is still dating rapper O.T. Genasis.

Malika shared an Instagram snap of the couple in December last year.

But in September 2019, O.T Genasis was stopped for an interview by Hip Hollywood where he managed to dodge answering any questions about him and Malika.

Who is O.T. Genasis?

O.T. Genasis is an American rapper and songwriter.

His most recent album Coke N Butter was released back in 2016.

O.T is 32 years old, born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 18th 1987. His full name is Odis Oliver Flores.

Who has Malika Haqq dated before?

In 2015, Malika revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she once dated Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter.

She is also known to have dated Rob Kardashian back in 2010, and Jersey Shore star Ronnie Magro after appearing on the reality series Famously Single.

Malika was also linked to the NBA player Brandon Jenning and previously dated NFL player Adrian Wilson.

Where else have we seen Malika?

Malika is best known for appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

However, Malika has also appeared in the reality dating show Famously Single, and the 2018 series Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

The reality star also appeared in the Kardashians spin-off Dash Dolls.

