Kendall Jenner wore a dress to Lori Harvey’s birthday which didn’t leave much room for imagination. She posed in the simple LBD on her Instagram, which received a ton of reaction to the daring see-through outfit.

Paired with a red ribbon tied to her neck, Kendall brought her model-esque poses to her bed on the same night of Lori’s party. Fans quickly spotted that her chest was visible, which led to questions about where her bra is.

The fashion queen is now the centre of attention following Lori’s party. The dress, which had asymmetrical shoulders with visible black panties underneath, was worn by Jenner, while top celebs like the Biebers also attended.

Kendall Jenner’s black dress

Kendall wore a sheer black dress to Lori Harvey’s party on January 13. Stylist Dani Michelle is the talent behind the outfit, a move which was applauded by fans who donned the look the “best ever.”

The 27-year-old confidently walked past the paparazzi in the dress, which showed she was braless. She then joined her friends – including the Biebers – at Lori’s 26th birthday bash in West Hollywood, California.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin created the custom LDSS MIRAGE LOOK 7 dress, which is part of their spring summer 23 range. The same dress will be available to order in February/March time on the official brand website.

Fans react to Jenner’s outfit to Lori Harvey’s do

When Kendall wore the sheer dress to Lori’s party, it certainly wasn’t missed by onlookers. Fans say she “dressed to impress,” and while some pointed out she wasn’t wearing a bra, others thought she was well aware.

Mary Phillips, who done Jenner’s make-up on the night, wrote: “That’s what I’m talking about!” Many agreed that they loved her glowy face, which seemed to highlight her natural beauty.

“Can see through that dress,” a fan simply commented on Kendall’s Instagram post. Another reacted to the daring outfit with: “I like it but I feel it is a little bit like walking naked.”

Kendall always works an LBD

The sheer dress isn’t the first time Kendall has made a statement, having worn many in her time at parties and on the carpet. During a January 2022 event, she donned a cut-out black dress from Mônot’s spring/summer 2022 collection.

She wore the diamond-shaped dress to attend her friend Lauren Perez’s vows in Miami. Then, of course, the long Met Gala black gown with bleached eyebrows certainly had heads turning on the red carpet.

Another memorable LBD moment of Kendall’s was when she wore a leather mini dress while heading out for dinner in Paris. At the time, she was going for date night with her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, who she recently split from.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

