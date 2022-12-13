Kendall Jenner channelled her inner ski cowboy chic as she shared some fun snaps of her embracing the cold on her Aspen girls trip on Monday, December 12.

The 27-year-old super model jetted out to the ski slopes with sister Kylie and the duo hasn’t stopped blessing our Instagram feeds since. Kenny posted several clips and snaps including one of her speeding down a slope on her snowboard.

Let’s take a look at Kendall Jenner’s recent ‘$1000’ fashion trend as she gives cowboys a run for their money.

Kendall Jenner. Courtesy of Hulu/Disney Plus

Kendall embraces cold as ‘$1000 wooly hat’ gives cowboys the chills

Kendall Jenner fans will know she’s the most fashionable self-described horse girl out there. Proven by her massive wooly cowboy hat that she wore on her most Instagram.

Cozied up in a thick forest green bomber jacket, high-waisted blue jeans and simple glam, Ken looked stunning. Although, what made the ensemble an outfit to be reckoned with was the brown fluffy cowboy hat.

Although Kendall hasn’t ID’d the hat herself it appears to be the Shearling Hat from fashion brand Bally. The headpiece is sold at a hefty $990. Not only did she share an Instagram post wearing the luxurious hat; she also posted a selfie in it as she posed in the back of a car.

Fans were absolutely loving the Instagram post as followers rushed to the comments section. Including sister Khloé Kardashian who wrote: “Kendall Nicole!!!!! Can you be any cooler, prettier, sweeter, amazing?!?! Ugh I am obsessed with you.”

The 818 founder’s best friend Justine Skye wrote: “my cute cute cuuuute friend.” Moises Arias aka Rico from Hannah Montanna commented “amazing hat” and Tiffany Sorya agreed as she exclaimed “HAT.”

Of course, Gigi Hadid joined in on the praise with a heart eyes emoji and popular fashion account 90’s Anxiety commented “Yellowstone but make it fashun.”

Kylie and Kendall make hilarious TikTok for Lisa Rinna

Whilst out on the slopes the Jenner sisters have been very active on social media. Lisa Rinna reposted a hilarious video from Kendall Jenner’s TikTok account, of her and sister Kylie drinking tequila in Aspen.

In the video the sisters lip sync to a scene from Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills when Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna got into some tequila drama.

Hilton hit out at Rinna on the show for choosing to drink Kendall’s 818 tequila over her Casa Del Sol line while they were in Aspen. In the TikTok Kylie and Kendall take shots of 818 by the bar tender. The camera then zooms in on a bottle with a tag reading ‘Kendall’s Tequila’ which is hilariously next to a bottle of ‘Kathy’s Tequila.’

Kendall wanted to ensure that she wasn’t taking sides as she wrote: “All love for Kathy and Lisa.” Lisa simply shared that the video was a “#repost” in her caption.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON DISNEY+ AND HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know