Kenedi Anderson dropping out of American Idol sparks fan theories













Kenedi Anderson was one of American Idol season 20’s most promising contestants. Hence, fans were shocked when she decided to drop out of the show mid-season.

In an Instagram message addressed to her fans, the 18-year-old announced her decision and thanked everyone involved in her journey on the show.

Kenedi Anderson drops out of American Idol

Taking to her Instagram on April 11, the star wrote: “For personal reasons, I am unable to continue American Idol.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know It’s necessary.”

“I am so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me,” the 18-year-old further wrote.

While Kenedi didn’t elaborate on her personal reasons, fans, who were left stunned by her decision, came up with their own theories.

Fans theorise why Kenedi left the show mid-season

While most fans couldn’t understand Kenedi Anderson’s decision to drop out of American Idol, others had some theories of their own.

Few fans believed that the singer got signed to a label or nabbed a good opportunity elsewhere, which led her to leave the show early.

One fan guessed it could be a modelling deal that made the star leave early.

A look at contestant’s journey on the show

At her audition, Kenedi wowed the judges and audiences alike by performing a powerful rendition of Lady Gaga’s Applause. She also received the highly-esteemed platinum ticket from judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

After her performance moved the judges, they called Kenedi’s mom into the audition room to share what they thought about her daughter.

“Your second-born has just blown our faces off,” Luke said. “We feel like we definitely got a superstar on our hands.”

In last week’s episode of the show, Kenedi secured her spot in the Top 24. She and Jordan Chase performed a duet of “Lean on Me.” She also performed her first solo for the Showstoppers round by singing Bruno Mars’ Talking to the Moon.

