The dust had long settled between The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams, however, a recent Instagram post has reignited their feud.

The two RHOA stars never saw eye-to-eye and their drama famously escalated into a full-blown fight back in 2014. At that year’s reunion, Porsha ended up charged with assault and issued with an arrest warrant. Kenya had filed charges after Porsha attacked her during the reunion. They seemingly quashed any beef in season 12, however the reunion brought up past drama and left them on shaky grounds.

Now, it appears that they’ve had another bust up. This time, it’s all about Porsha’s activism. Find out about Kenya and Porsha’s latest drama here.

Porsha Williams’ Instagram drama

On Saturday, September 12th, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey posted a picture with her co-star Porsha.

In the caption, Cynthia wrote:

Super proud of all the work that Porsha has been doing on the front line for the #blm movement. We are all in this together. Let’s keep the conversation going in the name of justice!

Although it might be hard to find fault with Cynthia’s positive message, that didn’t stop her followers from questioning Porsha’s actions in the comments. The comments turned so nasty that Cynthia switched off comments on the post in question.

Kenya Moore chips in to Porsha Williams drama

Before the comments were switched off, it was reported that someone commented: “This girl didn’t even know what the Underground Railroad is but now sHE’s a CiViL RiGHts LeAdER yeah right. She needed to clean up her image and needed a storyline. Sorry but not buying it.”

Kenya Moore chucked her two cents in, reacting to that person’s comment with the side-eye emoji.

It didn’t take long for Porsha to note Kenya’s allegedly ‘shady’ reaction, and she quickly defended herself from Kenya in the comments.

TRENDING : Meet The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Instagram

Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams: Face off

In response to Kenya’s emoji, Porsha wrote: “Is it really worth bringing up an irrelevant moment from the past to try and discount what I’m doing now to help create a better future for ALL of us???”

Porsha continued:

@thekenyamoore , you should be ashamed of yourself trying to bring attention to this disgusting troll!!! You actually felt compelled to respond [side-eye emoji] to this lie? You want people to pay attention to this mess? Shame on you. You knew people and blogs would follow this. You should be supporting me as a fellow black woman trying so hard to change this [world emoji] and instead you’re the least supportive person ever!!! If you’re going to spend time bringing awareness to anything, try something positive in life…oops I forgot misery loves company. I’m going to say extra prayers for you.

Kenya was surprised by Porsha’s reaction and subsequent comment and reacted. Porsha replied: @porsha4real over [side-eye emoji] really? I support you and I [100 emoji] support the movement and will follow REAL leaders not storylines. So be REAL on and off camera. REAL change starts with YOU. Let’s be REAL apologetic to @evamarcille who has been a REAL activist before she ever heard of you. Let’s be REAL that you said u would beat her a– after #BLM and @Kandi behind her back with #thegirloverthere after she privately shared big change @Bravo for us ALL. I’ve shown nothing but love to you and PJ for 3 years on and off camera. We saw the REAL you at reunion. @me in a scene bc it’s all for show for you right? #REALfacts #WeAllWinTogether #Idontdofakebeafs

We think it’s pretty clear that these two are far from friends, so we’re not expecting any

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK