Kenya Moore’s dating history goes from Mike Tyson and Marc Daly to Ludacris













Kenya Moore has become a very successful woman, most known for appearing on the highest-ranked Housewives series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta since 2012. Aside from reality TV, Moore is an actress, model, and influencer and she rose to popularity after winning Miss USA in 1993 and placing in the top six of the Miss Universe competition that same year.

Kenya is a successful and stunning woman – if we do say so ourselves, and her dating history shows her popularity amongst others. Reality Titbit is here to take a look back at the people she has dated in the past as well as her current relationship status. Check it out.

RELATED: RHOA star Malro Hampton has raised her two sisters son’s since 2019

The Great Imposter and Me | Official Trailer | E:60 BridTV 10539 The Great Imposter and Me | Official Trailer | E:60 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/VbZMLzGhbMM/hqdefault.jpg 1036454 1036454 center 22403

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kenya has had six serious relationships

Before meeting her latest ex-boyfriend and husband, Kenya has been in five pretty serious relationships that we know of. The reality TV star tends to keep her private life personal so it’s difficult to know if there have been anymore.

Her main relationships have been with Allen Iverson, Mike Tyson, Terrell Owens, Marc Daly and the infamous Matt Jordan, who we got to see a lot of on RHOA.

Kenya Moores’ dating history has been the subject of a lot of speculation on the internet for a while and finding out who is dating Moore is relatively easy, but keeping track of her flings and breakups is more difficult. However, we do know that she was also rumoured to be dating the musician, Ludacris, for a while after meeting him on Celebrity Apprentice.

I want @KenyaMoore dating ALL season and end with a good man — Rob Brooks (@KayVeeNation) October 22, 2021

Kenya dated “bad boy” Matt Jordan

We only got to see a small portion of Kenya’s relationship with Matt during 2016 on RHOA, but let us just say, what we did see wasn’t the best!

Matt was prone to some pretty violent outbursts on the show whilst dating Moore, from kicking down her hotel room door and smashing in the glass on her garage, fans were relieved for Kenya when they called it quits.

However, their breakup wasn’t an easy one as there were more fights and some very hard feelings, so much so that Kenya had to file for a temporary restraining order in 2017 after she claimed Matt had called her over 30 times.

watching these old episodes of #RHOATL is literally hilarious. these episodes are gold. and why did Kenya Moore & Matt Jordan actually look super cute together — TARYN GERALDINE (@ttttaryn) March 24, 2021

Kenya has recently divorced Marc Daly

Kenya’s most recent husband was Marc Daly whom she tied the knot in 2017. However, sadly, after four years of marriage, in 2021 she decided to call it quits.

Their relationship didn’t seem to be positive from the get-go as after just a year of being married, in September 2018 they separated. They appeared to re-kindle things but Kenya announced their divorce at the start of January.

Confirmed by her rep at the time to PEOPLE, court documents obtained by Radar Online stated that Moore and Daly had been living in a “bonafide state of separation” since September 2019.

Kenya is currently single and appears to be living her best life, with no men on the scene for now.

WATCH RHOA ON BRAVO EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK