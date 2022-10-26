









It wasn’t her birthday, but Khloe Kardashian made sure to bring a touch of pink to her sister Kim’s 42nd birthday party. Fans have described the mom-of-two as “pretty in pink” as she donned a sassy mini dress.

The Kardashians star was recently seen in the latest Hulu ep dancing the night away in the hotel room for Kim’s SKIMS event, confessing that she is ready to dance but then feeling disappointed when a club wasn’t as vibey as she thought.

So when she took that inner party to Kim’s special day recently, fans were loving the dramatic dress she chose. Kim stole the show in a white lacy get-up, but Khloe ultimately brought the girly chic we were all waiting for.

View Instagram Post

Khloe arrives in pink get-up

Khloe arrived to her sister’s celebrations in style, wearing a short mini dress paired with a bright pink bag and white silky robe. Aside from walking the tunnel at the event, she also posed for a sibling pic while hugging Kourtney.

The outfit worn to Kim’s Los Angeles party on October 21st involved a $3,400 Gucci dress, Tom Ford metallic padlock pointy naked 105 sandal priced at $1,450, and Harry Kotlar diamond stud Classico earrings.

For the look, Khloe wore her hair in an up-do and let a few loose strands hang down at the front. Her siblings Kourt and Kylie opted for a black outfit, while Kendall wore a burgundy dress for the occasion.

Fans don Kardashian star ‘pretty in pink’

When Khloe uploaded a series of pictures doing the catwalk in her pink dress, her followers got majorly excited. She was seen walking a tunnel put together by Mindy and Andrew Weiss for the special event.

Steph Shep encouraged the sassiness from Khloe and wrote: “You better walk that tunnel!!!!

Hairstylist Chris Appleton simply commented with a fire emoji, while Olivia Pierson who was in attendance on the night, left one simple word: “Goddess 🔥🔥🔥.”

Her bestie Malika revealed that the pink get-up was in “her top 10 looks for sure” while Jonathan Cheban said: “Pretty In Pink.” And it wasn’t just her close friends who agreed with her striking look.

“Khloé… Pink is YOUR color!! Absolutely stunning 💖💖,” penned a Kardashian fan.

Kim’s bday from Khloe’s view

Kim’s 42nd birthday party involved an intimate dinner setting and an unplanned pit stop to In-And-Out Burger after Kylie’s private jet could not drop them off to Vegas due to dangerous weather conditions.

In her usual party-like, positive style, Khloe didn’t let that stop her from embracing the moment, just like when she began bouncing on the bed when Kim approved photos of her SKIMS event on The Kardashians.

Khloe tuned into the delicate settings of the dinner setting, from its many candles to how the menus were laid out. She posted photos and vids of the evening of her sister’s birthday to her Instagram Story, writing: “Look at this magic!!!”

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON DISNEY+ AND HULU EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK