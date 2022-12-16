Khloe Kardashian‘s fringe is getting everyone’s attention. Known as ‘The Body’, Khloe has switched things up when it comes to her barnet. The mom-of-two has got a whole new look which her loved ones and fans are loving.

She’s only gone and got bangs! She debuted her new hair on December 15, just after she revealed to the world that she isn’t sleeping with Tristan Thompson on a lie detector test done during a Vanity Fair interview.

If there’s a hairstyle out there, a Kardashian has already done it. Khloe has sported everything from short hair to natural locks, and fans are eager to 1) take a peek at her new fringe and 2) look back on all her iconic hair dos.

Khloe Kardashian’s fringe

Khloe simply uploaded a photo of her new fringe to Instagram on December 15, with the caption, “Bang Bang.” Almost instantly, fans and loved ones flooded her comments with compliments over her fresh bangs.

It’s not the first time Khloe has had a full fringe cut into her hair. And yep, they are blunt. However, the natural-looking new hair may in fact be a wing or clip-in hair extensions, Cosmopolitan reports.

Celebrity hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, is the man behind the magic. Khloe’s bangs were complemented some seriously glowy make-up done by Andrew’s partner in crime, Ash K Holm, who gave her a nude look.

Khloe’s 2022 hair – from short to natural

Khloe usually sports a classic short bob, whether in a bleach blonde (almost white) chopped short do or wavy darker blonde tresses. But in actual fact, her natural hair is curly, but she rarely shows her curls off.

She often wears extensions in when she fancies having longer hair. However in mid-November, Khloe ditched them and instead of showing off her usual signature summer mermaid waves, as shared to hairstylist Justine Marjan’s page.

In August, Khloe debuted her new mocha brunette hair. Then at the People’s Choice Awards earlier this month, the Kardashian had a hair mishap and held a clump of her hair extensions on her Instagram Story.

Fans love Khloe with a fringe

When Khloe’s fringe made its debut, her Instagram fans became instantly obsessed. Her sisters are in awe, with Kim revealing she loves it “so much” while Kylie commented twice, once with heart eyes and again with: “Yes.”

Kris Jenner was, of course, there to compliment her daughter. She wrote: “So GORGEOUS!!❤️❤️❤️.” Her stylist Andrew didn’t even take full credit for the bangs and simply said: “We did that.”

A fan told Andrew he “most definitely did her best look yet” while an entire list of celebrities approved the look, including Kelly Rowland, Vanessa Bryant, Natalie Halcro, her bestie Malika Haqq, and more.

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

