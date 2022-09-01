Khloe Kardashian jokes that Kim is 'feeling wealthy' as she reps full Balenciaga











As we know very well, Kim Kardashian is a fond fan of Balenciaga and her latest Instagram posts show just that. It has only been a few days since her “Balenci Barbie” post but it seems her feed is fuelled by the brand lately.

Fans were quick to comment on her latest shot for Balenciaga, as well as her sister, Khloe, who joked that her sister was “feeling wealthy.”

Kim rocks a blue Balenciaga dress

Kim’s latest post for Balenciaga has had fans’ jaws on the floor as she showcased her curves in a stunning figure-hugging dress.

In the image for Balenciaga, Kim can be seen on a dark and stormy beach surrounded by lightning as she rocks a bright blue, backless Balenciaga dress. In typical Kim style, she also rocks a pair of statement sunnies and a black Balenciaga bag.

The ‘Swimsuit Gown’ features a bodycon silhouette, removable gloves, which have become one of the brand’s signature styles, an open back, and a draped skirt panel.

Within less than an hour of posting, the SKIMS founder already garnered 665,248 likes on her post and thousands of comments from fans as well as her celebrity pals.

Khloe jokes that Kim is “feeling wealthy”

Technically it’s not a feeling, it’s a fact for Kim! The photo posted on her Instagram screams wealth and clearly, other people have noticed this too.

In the comment section, Khloe was quick to make a funny comment, saying, “Oh ok…. You’re feeling wealthy.” The comment was clearly appreciated as it received over 200 likes in just five hours.

Kim’s close friend Foodgod also made a funny comment saying, “They covered the best part!” As Kim’s butt was covered by writing in the image.

The post comes after Kim opened up about her plant-based diet

Kim says she has her new plant-based diet to thank for her trim physique as she opened up earlier in the week during an interview with POOSH. Kim also said that the diet also helps keep her psoriasis flareups down and her stress levels, she explained:

I can’t exactly remember how I got into plant-based, but I know I watched documentaries during quarantine that made me want to try again.

Kim went on to tell fans that her favorite dish is plant-based tacos and her ‘treat day’ choice is, “pizza, for sure. And if I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love donuts.”

The mother of four also discussed her new-found love for sea moss, saying, “The sea moss smoothies are great because they’re very anti-inflammatory. I try to eat as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2ND

