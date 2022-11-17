Khloe Kardashian showing glimpse of baby boy has name guesses coming in











Khloe Kardashian gave Hulu viewers a snippet of what her son looks like by lifting the back of him up while cameras were around. She still hasn’t revealed his name, but fans are making their best guesses.

On July 28, Khloe and NBA star Tristan Thompson’s surrogate gave birth to a baby boy prematurely at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. It is their second child they’ve had together following their daughter True.

Since then, the reality TV personality has remained schtum about her newborn’s name. But on the recent episode of The Kardashians released on November 17, Khloe let her baby boy appear on screen while keeping his face hidden.

Khloe Kardashian’s new baby

Khloe allowed the moment she held her son for the first time to be filmed. The new mom-of-two gushed in a confessional: “I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have.” She continued:

Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day. I’ve been feeling depressed and sad and now that my son is here, I get to move on. Now, I finally get to start the healing process.

Khloe agreed to have another baby with Tristan before she found out about the paternity scandal involving him through leaked documents. He welcomed a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

A glimpse of Khloe’s son on The Kardashians

When Kris gives her new grandson a cuddle while he wears a grey onesie and matching hat, Kim asks her sister: “What are we going to name him? That’s what I need to know.” However, the credits began rolling soon after.

In a confessional, Kris says: “Life is good. A new baby in the family is magic, he’s such a blessing.” Although Khloe’s son’s baby name has not yet been revealed, fans are hoping it will all be made clear in the finale next week.

It is the first time since the birth that Khloe has shared a glimpse of her son on The Kardashians, but made sure that his face was not on camera. She has also kept her newborn away from social media, but continues to share pics of True.

Fans guess what Khloe named her son

Ever since Khloe welcomed her baby boy into the world in July, The Kardashians fans have been trying to guess his name. The guesses were only heightened across social media when she gave a glimpse of her son.

One fan wrote: “Tiger Thompson ❤️ that’s my guess!!!!”

Another thought Kris saying he is a “blessing” was a clue and said: “Was that a hint? ‘Blessing’.”

“A new baby in the family is magic.. maybe his name is Magic! Lol,” penned a fan, referring to Kris’ confessional.

