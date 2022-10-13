Khloe Kardashian tells Kim the public backlash won't stop until 'they end'











When Kim Kardashian urged people to “get up and work” during an interview that went viral, the public backlash she received led to her sister Khloe telling her that the scrutiny they face “won’t stop until we end”.

The reaction to the Variety interview that came out in March has been documented on Hulu’s The Kardashians season 2. After the filmed shoot went public, Kim was slammed for the “audacity” of the words she used.

Khloe admitted she thinks the constant scrutiny they face is basically never-ending, while Kim opened up about how their mother Kris didn’t start making money until she reached the age of 50 years old.

Photo by J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA

Kim faced backlash after Variety interview

Fans were not impressed when Kim revealed in an interview with Variety that she has “the best advice for women in business”. While surrounded by her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, and mom Kris, she added:

Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.

During her appearance on Good Morning America, Kim apologised for what she said. Since then, her reaction to the backlash she faced has been documented on The Kardashians, where she says she felt “blindsided”. Kim said:

I think people would assume that I got everything handed to me, being on a TV show. But being on a reality show, let alone a reality-show girl with a sex tape, does not open doors.

“Enough people were triggered, so I want to be responsible and understanding [of] why people feel the way they do, and I do understand that a lot of people weren’t given the same opportunities as us,” she continued.

Khloe: ‘Right message, wrong messenger’

Khloe agrees with the message sent out by Kim, but admitted that her sister should not have been the person to deliver the quote. She added that the drama “never ends,” and that “it won’t end until we end”.

Kim revealed on The Kardashians that she felt "blindsided" by the backlash.

She continued: “I do understand that a lot of people weren’t given the same opportunities as us.” Khloe understood where Kim was coming from, but added that she felt her sister would be “crucified” no matter what she said.

Kris Jenner started ‘making money at 50’

Kris and Kim had a phone call just after the backlash began. Kris told her daughter: “I’m assuming you saw all of the backlash on the Variety interview. I’m mortified. I don’t know what to do because obviously, it’s all my fault.”

After their discussion, Kim contemplated putting out a public statement to clarify what she “meant before it [the backlash] gets worse,” but Kris asked her to “sleep on it” first.

During a sit-down dinner with Kendall and Khloe, Kim revealed that their mom didn’t start making money until she reached the age of 50. Admitting that Kris is her main inspiration when it comes to work, Kim said:

I saw her work her ass off and figure it out, get her agent’s licence, get a manager licence to figure out like how to represent your dad, and that really inspired me to work

Photo by J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA

