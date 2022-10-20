









Khloe Kardashian has admitted that she is genuinely contemplating getting a boob job as she wants to ditch the latex vest and bra and have an obvious cleavage like her sisters Kim and Kourtney.

During episode 5 of The Kardashians season 2 on Hulu, Khloe opened up about a cosmetic procedure she is seriously thinking of getting. It comes after she revealed in 2021 that she had undergone a nose job.

After comparing her bod to her siblings’, one of which has had a boob job in the past (Kourtney), Khloe told her mom Kris that she often thinks about going under the knife as it’s “just something she think about”.

Khloe Kardashian wants a boob job

Khloe revealed she has been contemplating getting her boobs done as she wants her cleavage to look “fuller” like her siblings’ Kim and Kourtney. It was seeing both of them wearing bikinis that first inspired the surgery idea.

She revealed in a confessional on The Kardashians:

I’m wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now, and I wish they looked like this all the time. I just want them fuller. When you see me in a bikini, I don’t have cleavage. My sisters have this ample cleavage. I don’t know, you gotta see them without this top on, but that’s for another show.

After Khloe revealed this contemplation to her mom, Kris hit back: “Oh, let’s do it together!” Khloe appeared to agree, with her mom joking: “Is that weird? Mother-daughter boob jobs?”

She admitted nose job in 2021

In June 2021, Khloe confirmed for the first time that she had gotten a nose job. The confession came during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, when Khloe was asked about fan speculation over her “changing face.”

She recalled how people were convinced she had a “third face transplant”, but shut down the rumors at the reunion, confessing that she has just had the one nose job, as well as injections put into her face.

Kourtney underwent breast augmentation

Khloe’s sister Kourtney has been open about getting a boob job in the past. She has insisted that is the only cosmetic procedure she has had done, which involved going under the knife at the age of 21.

“I have had breast implants, but it’s so funny because it’s not a secret, I could care less,” she told ABC’s Nightline. She has also admitted that she wanted to keep them looking natural when she got the surgery.

However, in 2011, she claimed that she wouldn’t have done it if she could go back, and was considering getting the implants removed during KUWTK. Recently, Kourtney is embracing her thicker body, as revealed on The Kardashians.

GRV Media has contacted the Kardashians’ representatives for comment.

