Khloe Kardashian, AKA the Christmas Queen, took to Instagram to share a photo of a sparkly Santa bag which she used to accessorise with her long, red gown. It might be “cute” but it does cost a whopping $5,000.

Her followers have shared their opinions on the Judith Lieber handbag, describing it as everything from a “bedazzled lunchbox” to “cuteness overload” after Khloe shared the miniscule accessory on her social media page.

Fancy buying the bag for yourself? The designer item is worth $5,000 and is actually called Kris’s Santa on the store’s website. The bag is completely covered in brilliant red, silver, and white crystals to get you in the festive season…

Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Khloe Kardashian’s Santa bag

Khloe’s sparkly Santa bag was paired with a long red gown by Nicholas Jebran and a Lorraine Schwartz silver necklace. She wore the bag to the annual Christmas Kardashian-Jenner party which took place on Christmas Eve.

She finished the look off with Gianvito Rossi heels, as well as a pop of red lipstick and rouge nails. However, it’s the bedazzled mini Santa bag that stole the show, with Khloe sharing a close-up of the accessory on Instagram.

In one of many Instagram stories Khloe posted from the party at her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s house, the mother-of-two held up the crystal-covered Santa Claus. “In honor of my mommy,” Khloe said.

Judith Lieber bag costs $5000

The bag, Kris’s Santa, is selling on Judith Leiber Couture for $4,995. Its website states that it is celebrating the holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner Family on its website and says the bag “is sure to spread joy for the season in a chic way.”

It comes with an exclusive signature on metallic leather-lined interior, a removable classic elbow chain and is full of silver-toned metal hardware – as well as red, silver, and white crystals completely covering the bag!

If you a Kardashian fan on a budget wanting to recreate Khloe’s look, you can buy the bag for $209 a month on Klarna. Made to look like a Christmas ornament, the novelty bag was made in collaboration with Kris.

Instagram fans react to the accessory

A fan account said the bag is “everything” while others questioned what the small item would carry. Some couldn’t believe the prize for the item while others were eager to get their hands on the exact same bag.

One commenter wrote: “😍 Love the bag K! But for 4995, nope thank you!! 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

Another penned: “And what’s the point? $5000 bedazzled lunchbox? Great!”

“How cute is that bag 😍,” a fan simply wrote, while a fellow The Kardashians viewer said that Khloe wore “the best christmas party look ever” with the Santa bag in full swing.

