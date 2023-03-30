Khloe Kardashian’s face evolution is on fans’ minds after she shared a workout video. Many say she looks unrecognizable and ask what surgery she had done to her face, less than a year after a tumor was removed.

The Kardashians star posted a workout video to Instagram on March 29, 2023. Surgery rumors are now on the rise, with some admitting they didn’t even recognize her at first, and Khloe Kardashian has responded to the speculation.

When one fan questioned her on whether she misses her “old face,” she simply replied, “No.” Reality Titbit has looked at Khloe’s face evolution over the years while she is confronted with plastic surgery rumors.

Photo by SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN

Khloe Kardashian’s face evolution

Khloe’s face has seen some changes over the years, having admitted she got a nose job on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion in June 2021. She also pondered over getting a boob job on Hulu’s The Kardashians in 2022.

She hasn’t admitted to any other face changes but revealed online that she wore faux bangs during her Sorbet cover shoot. “I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face,” she wrote.

It’s not just her face that she’s faced reaction to. She began a weight loss journey in 2014 and has continued to keep up her physique ever since, often sharing her strenuous workouts on Instagram along the way.

Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage

She is plagued with surgery rumors

Khloe – and her entire family – have been prodded about what they’ve done to their face since they became famous. Other than the one nose job she’s admitted, the Kardashian has not confirmed any other surgery rumors.

She recently responded to the rumors of changing her face, but it’s not the first time she’s done so. In January 2023, fans doubted that it was only the faux bangs she wore for a photo shoot that she had changed.

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list,” penned Khloe.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Khloe’s representative for comment.

Khloe had a face tumor removed

Khloe publicly revealed she had a tumor on her face removed in September 2022. She originally thought the tumor was a spot before fans grew worried about the mark, and therefore she decided to take action.

She went to the doctor for a biopsy for what she thought was a “small zit.” Initially told it was melanoma, her doctor determined after a second biopsy that it was precancerous but had to come off regardless.

When a fan told Khloe they were so proud of her for wearing a band aid on her face after having it removed, she replied: “Trust me it’s not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be,” adding:

Right now it’s healing so wonderfully. I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I’m not sure I will go that long.

Khloe had waited seven months to get the spot checked. However, after having the precancerous tumor removed from her face, she said her doctor cleared the margins, meaning they got out all the potentially harmful cells.

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images