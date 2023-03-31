Former BBNaija housemate Khloe Oluwabusayo has broken her silence on an alleged explicit leaked video doing the rounds on social media, via her Snapchat story.

Khloe starred in Big Brother Naija in 2018, however, was disqualified along with her partner K-Brule, after she received three strikes for her behavior. Despite this, she then returned later on in the show after receiving a high vote from fans for a ‘comeback.’

The former Big Brother star has now taken to her platform to deny it was her in the video.

Who is Khloe?

Abiri “Khloe” Oluwabusayo is a former star of BBNaija (Big Brother Naija), who appeared in season 3.

She is a model and a finalist at Miss Global Nigeria 2013. As well as this, she has also been featured in music videos of artists including Wizkid and Davido.

The reality star can be found on Instagram @kokobykhloe. At the time of writing, she has 1.7 million followers and keeps them entertained by posting content about her many lavish trips around the world.

Khloe says it’s not her in the video

Taking to her Snapchat story, BBNaija’s Khloe addressed claims it was her in the explicit video, saying they were false. In part of the post, she said:

“Even if that’s me (which it never will be) you think I’ll fold about it?” Like am I a Nun? But the fact that you all wish it was me is the height and everytime we shame women for men’s mistakes. Are we normal??”

She then concluded: “Last time I’m speaking about this!! I WANTED TO HELP YOU ALL POST THE VIDEO TO WATCH BUT SNAP WILL BLOCK MY ACCOUNT.”

The star’s BBL pictures previously went viral

This is not the first time the Big Brother star has had to deal with social media ‘gossip blogs.’

In August 2020, she underwent a BBL in Lagos, and in the same month, photos surfaced online and were posted by a gossip blog.

The ordeal affected Khloe’s mental well-being as she told Premium Times: “Thank God I have great people around me, my friends who were amazing, and my mom, my dad, and my aunts”.