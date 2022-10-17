Khloe oozes cool auntie vibes with Halloween party for Kardashian children











Yet again, Khloe Kardashian has fulfilled her status as the cool auntie when it comes to her nieces and nephews. She threw a Halloween party filled with slime scents and a spooky balloon arch for all of the Kardashian children.

Her daughter True was present at the immense bash, as well as Kylie Jenner’s little girl Stormi Webster, Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, Kourtney Kardashian’s children Reign and Mason, and Rob Kardashian’s girl Dream.

It was spooky yet cute, with floating witch hats and blank canvases for the kids to create art. Khloe knew that the bash would “create memories to last a lifetime” for the little ones, and proudly showcased the entire party on Instagram.

Photo by NINO/GC Images

Khloe throws epic Halloween party

Khloe shared several snaps on Instagram of the party she threw for her children, nieces and nephews. She filled her backyard with a spooky balloon arch, slime scents, canvases and Halloween decor for the kids.

True, Dream and Chicago got stuck in by making slime, while the kids had constant snacks like ghoul cookies and special-themed cakes on hand. Even the tablecloth where the arts and crafts were laid out was spider-focused!

Despite the celebrations for the little ones in her life, Khloe’s least favorite holiday is Halloween. She revealed to a fan eager to find out her spooky 2022 plans on Twitter:

Halloween is my least favorite holiday. So many of my sisters love it and they can have this holiday. I’m all about Christmas literally Halloween night I start playing Christmas music so I never really care that much about Halloween and I just sort of wing it every year.

Calling it a “Cousin Halloween party” on her Instagram story, Khloe made sure to have more than a dozen pumpkins laid out for the party decor, as well as funny props like fake eyeballs and teeth for them to play with.

Other times Khloe fulfilled ‘cool aunt’ role

The Halloween bash by Khloe isn’t the first time she has made sure to create memories for her nieces, nephews and children. She once let her niece North give her a makeover, and even got matching braids with Penelope!

Another time, Khloe hosted a girls only sleepover with her nieces, and when they requested she wear lavender hair to their mermaid party, she made sure to grant them their wish. And once, she took them on a huge road trip with Kim.

One Easter, the reality TV personality got busy by creating Easter baskets for the Kardashian children, and ever the fun aunt, wore neon goggles for a game of alien laser tag with North. Basically, everyone knows Khloe is the cool auntie.

Fans react to Khloe’s family bash

Khloe’s Halloween bash for the kids has Kardashian fans totes jealous. While the party was clearly epic, it is the cuteness of the children that most of her followers are cooing over.

One fan wrote: “Tutu is absolutely gorgeous and I see you Reigny lol. My goodness they are all so adorable.”

Another penned: “True at a Halloween party with her cousins🥺🧡. She is the cutest girl.”

“Khloé, True and her nephews enjoying Halloween,” a viewer of The Kardashians wrote.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

