It appears the Kardashians don’t only like NBA players after all, Kim Kardashian’s appearance at a recent Arsenal football match has sent social media into a frenzy, and left others thinking Saliba “faked” his injury to meet the star.

The 42-year-old was in the North London Emirates Stadium stands with her seven-year-old son Saint; who she co-parents with her ex-husband Kanye West. Together, they cheered on the team as they faced the Portuguese side, Sporting Lisbon, in the Europa League.

Saint West loves attending sporting events. For his 7th birthday, he wore a $50K NFL ring and attended a Superbowl game at the SoFi Stadium between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks game.

However, fans are somewhat confused about The Kardashians star’s presence in the Emirates. So, let’s take a look at what went down…

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Did Kim Kardashian go to an Arsenal match?

Yes, you heard us right, Kim Kardashian went to an Arsenal match. Even sports officials couldn’t believe the beauty mogul, celebrity socialite, and billionaire was in attendance. As popular sports presenter, Carrie Brown said in her pre-match commentary: “The other team news that seems to be setting social media alight – yes, Kim Kardashian is here, we can confirm now from the communications officer.”

It is thought that Kim has been in London filming for an upcoming documentary; the topic matter for the spectacle currently remains unknown. Kim loves to take trips away with her kids and previously revealed on The Kardashians that she takes at least one vacation per year with each child.

Saint West is a devoted Arsenal fan

A trip to London worked out perfectly for Saint as surprisingly, he is a huge fan of the football team, Arsenal. In fact, Kim K wasn’t even hanging out with her kid and his friends anymore – it was more like the Saka fan club. Kim had no choice but to join in and she could even be seen taking a snap of Bukayo Saka’s penalty as Saint cheered along.

Saint even wore a jersey with Arsenal lady player Katie McCabe’s name on the back. Katie McCabe reposted a picture of him wearing the top to her Instagram with the caption: “Saint-West has good taste.” One of Saint’s friends stood beside him as he donned a Vivianne Miedema home shirt.

Saint is a devoted fan and has all the gear. He even decided to wear Arsenal merchandise to his younger sister Chicago West‘s fifth birthday party, earlier this year. Although it appears they walked away from yesterday’s match with a lot more merchandise than before. As Kardashian posted a picture of Arsenal brochures and drink bottles with the caption “send help SOS.”

Kim Kasts a ‘Kardashian Kurse’ on Saliba

Fans of the English Premier League club have jested that Kim isn’t their good luck charm. As Arsenal was knocked out of the league on penalties following a 1-1 draw. In fact, some have even compared her to the “Drake Curse.”

This phenomenon started as fan theories spread that every time Drake was at a sports match, the team often loses. Since many major sports stars have fallen victim to the “Drake Curse” fans have jested that the Hotline Bling singer is a “bad luck charm.”

Arsenal suffered a double injury in the match as defenders William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu were taken off after just 20 minutes. However, fans are jesting that Saliba “faked” the injury to get in with the chance to meet Kim Kardashian. We wouldn’t blame him…

Fans react to Kim K’s unexpected appearance at an Arsenal match