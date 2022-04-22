Kim K may have passed the baby bar but not at first attempt - or second













There is no denying that Kim Kardashian is one of the most successful women in the world right now. Besides being the ultimate icon of reality TV she is also an incredibly successful businesswoman, mother of four and soon to be a lawyer as she continues to study to become an attorney.

With her father, Robert Kardashian, being one of the best lawyers of his time, Kim has always had a passion for the particular field of work and she has been studying for the past four years to follow in his footsteps.

Kim already acts as a prison reform advocate and has helped multiple people leave prison for their unjust sentencings and convictions. So, if she manages to pass the baby bar and continue on to become a lawyer, it’s exciting to think about how many others the star may help.

In order for her to progress in her studying, she needed to pass an exam known as “the baby bar”, she has failed three times now but recently retook it and it seems things are looking up for the businesswoman.

Did Kim pass the baby bar?

Due to Kim never having gone to college, to become a lawyer she has to take a different route than most which is a four-year apprenticeship. For this, she needed to be supervised by a legal non-profit as well as commit herself to 18 hours a week of dedicated study time.

Although it was a tough journey for Kim – having failed the exam three times prior – she finally passed the exam in December 2021 due to her determination and hard work.

Kim was lucky that she passed the fourth time around as this was her last opportunity, the course only allows a “student” to attempt the exam four times, therefore Kim did really well to pass with literally flying colours.

Kim was over the moon

The mother of four announced the exciting news to her followers via Instagram in late December 2021 and it was clear from the caption that she was very happy about the news, she said:

OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim continued to warm our hearts even more by giving recognition to her dad who Kim said would have been her “study partner” she explained:

I know my dad would be so proud, and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader! Kim Kardashian, Instagram

My son Tim passed the bar the first time. It’s not easy. What is the baby bar? Is it the easier test? I don’t know but I’m proud Kim Kardashian passed it. She is a mother to four children, going through a divorce, running her business. Way to go Kim! Women know how to carry on. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 14, 2021

Kim received an almost perfect score

To add to her thriving success, not only did she pass the exam, but she passed with a nearly perfect score on the essay she wrote for the exam, which is a very hard thing to achieve in this field.

Her essay has now been chosen to act as the model answer for all future test takers to help them through their preparation. Although Kim is still not a qualified lawyer, all of these steps are getting her closer to her dream.

Hopefully, soon she will obtain her qualifications and we cant wait to see what she is going to do!

