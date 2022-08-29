









Kim Kardashian, and her brand new side fringe, headed to a night celebrating This Is About Humanity, an organisation run by her friend Zoe Winkler. A number of high-profile guests were in attendance besides the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star including Zoe’s father, Henry Winkler, AKA “Fonzie” from Happy Days.

The past few years have seen Kim Kardashian expand her public image from reality TV star and businesswoman to social justice advocate and lawyer-in-training. This Is About Humanity is the latest organisation that Kim has platformed on social media.

On Saturday, August 27 Kim K headed to This Is About Humanity’s highly-anticipated gala in Los Angeles. Kim’s Instagram post about the event, hosted by “one of [her] lifers” Zoe Winkler has sparked interest in the organisation’s work. Let’s take a look at Kim and Zoe’s friendship, and about the work Zoe Winkler has embarked on with her community of allies and advocates.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Kim Kardashian honours friend Zoe’s efforts to help families and children

The day after the This Is About Humanity gala (Sunday, August 28), Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share images from the event.

Kim captioned her Instagram post about the event: “Last night I loved celebrating one of my lifers Zoe Winkler Reinis. I’m so proud of her and her heart. This Is About Humanity helps so many families and children at our borders. Be sure to check them out if u can ever help out (sic)“.

The Skims founder then shared a series of Instagram Stories from the This Is About Humanity gala. While Kim shared images of the organisation’s brochure and heaped praise on her friend Zoe, she also shared reunion moments with Henry Winkler and her other “Lifers”. Kim shared a picture with the “Fonz” stating that “Henry gave the best relationship advice in high school”. The reality star also shared a picture with her “Lifers”, Kim’s seven best friends since pre-school.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Who is Zoe Winkler?

Zoe Winkler Reinis, 42, is the middle child of Henry Winkler and Stacey Weitzman. She has an elder brother named Jed and a younger brother named Max.

While Zoe grew up in the public eye as a result of her famous father, she has gone on to forge her own path through work in social justice. She is the co-founder of This Is About Humanity, a campaign that raises funds for organisations helping families who have been separated at the border. Zoe founded the company with Elsa Collins and Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade. This Is About Humanity was founded around 2018, according to their website.

Zoe has three children of her own with her husband Robert Reinis. Rob and Zoe got married in 2009.

An overview of This Is About Humanity‘s work

On the This Is About Humanity website, they describe their mission: “This Is About Humanity is a community dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the border.”

This is done through education about what it means to be and how to be an ally and advocate. There is a This is About Humanity fiscal sponsorship fund at the International Community Foundation which helps individuals with essentials for living. This includes health wellness checks (mental and physical), legal advice, as well as food and shelter support.

Other famous faces are involved with the organisation, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, who serves as a This Is About Humanity ambassador.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

