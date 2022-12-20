Kim Kardashian sent fans into a frenzy over how much her daughter North looks like Tracy Romulus’ daughter. The shock reaction came just after she posted a throwback photo wishing her longtime friend a happy birthday.

Many couldn’t believe the similarities between North and Tracy’s eldest daughter Ryan. In a series of throwback pics on Kim’s Instagram, she shared insights of her younger days with the chief marketing officer.

Kim and Tracy’s friendship goes way back to 15 years ago, but something else caught the attention of Kardashian fans. Let’s have a look at how they’re reacting to their daughters North and Remi, who look just like twins.

Kim Kardashian with Tracy Romulus on Instagram

Kim shared throwback pictures in her youth with Tracy, AKA her “ride or die.” It was in aid of Tracy’s birthday, but it isn’t the first time she’s wished her longtime bestie a happy day of birth, as she posts photos of them each year.

Within the series of pictures, their daughters North and Remi pose with red braids while leaning their heads on Kim and Tracy. Although there was just one picture of the kids, it caught the most attention on the post.

Kim’s Instagram often features her family and loved ones. And it’s not the first time Tracy’s kids have been snapped with her business partner’s children, as Kim has shared cute snaps of son Saint with her friend’s daughter Remi.

North West and Remi Romulus

North West and Remi were raised together, as Tracy has worked with Kim since 2017. Together, they launched all three of the Kardashian star’s businesses under the KKW Brands umbrella, with their daughters there to see them unfold.

The two youngsters are just as much BFFs as Kim and Tracy. Kim wrote on Twitter:

We met 15 years ago and instantly became besties! We had three of our kids at the same time who are all besties and have bonded over our work ethic and goals. You are one of the hardest working people I know.

However, they aren’t actually related but likely spend enough time together to dress and have their hair done similarly. Kim’s son Saint is also besties with Remi and Tracy’s youngest, Raf. Kim wrote in a 2021 post:

Saint and Remi are best friends who fight like a married couple! Saint gave me a kiss and said mom I will only kiss you forever until I get married and I said who are you gonna marry Sainty?!?! He said, definitely NOT Remi LOL.

Kim Kardashian Instagram: Fans react

It wasn’t the throwback pictures of Kim with Tracy that garnered the most attention, but the similarities between North and Remi. Both tend to wear their long hair in braids and are always repping the coolest clothes.

One Instagram follower commented: “Your daughters could pass as sisters!!”

Another penned: “Why do the daughters look alike though?”

“I thought it was North twice…. I was so confused!” reacted a fellow Kardashian fan.

