









As the news of Kanye West arriving at Skechers’ headquarters unannounced spread, fans began pointing out the fact that Kim Kardashian used to be the face of the brand’s Shape Ups line years ago.

It has been a rough few weeks for Kanye. He has come under immense criticism since his tweet about Jews on Saturday, October 8th.

The rapper wrote in the said tweet, which has now been deleted, that he’d go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

In the weeks that followed, Kanye’s wealth as well as his public image suffered major blows. Adidas, his biggest collaborator, dropped his brand Yeezy, leading to the rapper’s fall from his billionaire status (per Forbes).

Now, even Skechers has refused to ally with Kanye’s Yeezy.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kanye West is escorted out of Skechers HQ

TMZ reports that Kanye showed up at Skechers headquarters unannounced and uninvited to find a new home for his brand, Yeezy.

Sources told the outlet that the Donda rapper was at the company’s main office on the morning of Wednesday, October 26th, in Manhattan Beach, CA. However, he did not have any meetings scheduled.

As per TMZ, Skechers said, Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

Ironically, Skechers is owned and operated by a Jewish family. Its founder and owner is Robert Greenberg, while his son, Michael, is the current President.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian was once the face of Skechers

Many current Kardashian fans may not know this but the SKIMS founder was the face of Skechers back in 2011. It was a simpler time – Kim was still a budding reality star and wasn’t married to Kanye yet.

Kim promoted the brand’s ShapeUp line and starred in a memorable advertisement that played during the Superbowl.

The ad sees Kim telling her hunk of a trainer that things just aren’t working. “Well that’s not completely true, I am working out.”

“It’s not someone else, it’s something else,” she says before showing her Skechers ShapeUp shoe.

Fans throwback to Kim’s Skechers collab amid Kanye drama

“My wife pointed out that Skechers are “Team Kim” one Twitter user jokingly wrote sharing Kim’s Skechers poster.

“The same Skechers that Kim Kardashian had a deal with a few years ago? Interesting,” a second person said.

“Let’s not forget that before there was Yeezy, Kim K was selling Shape-Ups by Skechers,” said a third user.

