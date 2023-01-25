Kim Kardashian has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against alleged stalker Jomonie Victor Zigler, TMZ reports.

The SKIMs owner has dealt with many stalkers via the legal system over the years, and the most recently allegedly started contacting her at the end of 2022.

Kim claims to have suffered emotional distress – but who is Jomonie Victor Zigler?

Who is Jomonie Victor Zigler?

Jomonie Victor Zigler, 28, is Kim Kardashian’s alleged stalker.

TMZ reports he is accused of first making contact with Kim in December 2022 and making multiple visits to her home since. According to reports, Zigler has also referred to Kim as his “wife” amid allegations he has posted explicit messages about the star online.

Documents filed by Kim’s attorney, obtained by the publication, also allege Zigler has been sending items to Kim’s home, including a diamond ring and keys to a hotel room.

A judge signed off on the restraining order, which will be in place until a full hearing takes place next month.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Jomonie Victor Zigler’s alleged Twitter account

A Twitter account allegedly belonging to Zigler has been posting explicit messages about Kim Kardashian, and at the time of writing (January 25) remained active.

The bio reads: “married @kimkardashian.”

The Twitter account posted a screenshot of a TMZ article reporting on the restraining order with the caption: “This is a lie… lie detector test.”

This isn’t Kim’s first encounter with an alleged stalker

In 2021, Kim was granted a three-year restraining order against alleged stalker Charles Peter Zelenoff, TMZ reports. He had allegedly been stalking Kim for months, turning up at her house and filming.

In December 2022, Kim was granted another restraining order against an alleged stalker. Andre Persaud was reportedly convinced he had been communicating with her telepathically.

Today reports Kim was granted a five-year permanent restraining order against Persaud after she claimed he “attempted to access my residence on three separate occasions in August 2022.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK