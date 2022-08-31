Kim Kardashian heads out in bold patterned look after 'finding her personal confidence'











It’s all about The Kardashians at the moment with the trailer for season 2 having just been released and the sisters frequently posting their latest iconic looks on the Gram.

During the trailer for the upcoming season, Kim seems like she is living her best life as she states that she is “finding her personal confidence” and her latest Instagram post reflects that too as she steps out of her Maybach in a boldly patterned outfit.

Kim has been pulling stunning looks out of the bag left, right and center recently and fans are living for it.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Kim’s boldly patterned outfit

Kim’s latest Instagram post shows a compilation of photos taken by photographer @thehapablonde as she steps out of her stunning Maybach in a boldly patterned fit.

The outfit consists of what looks like a stand-out bodysuit tucked into a matching pair of loose trousers. The fit is accessorized in a typical Kim style, with a pair of black sunnies and pointed black stilettos.

Her hair is slicked back into a low bun as she rocks a pair of huge sparkly earrings to match. The images and outfit speak for themselves as they didn’t even need a caption from the star.

Fans are “obsessed” with Kim’s latest look

Once again, friends and fans of Kim were straight into the comment section to show their love for the star’s latest look. The infamous Paris Hilton herself commented with heart-eye emojis on the post as well as her other friend, Nicole Williams who said “I need this outfit.”

Another fan of the star said “these outfits look amazing on you” with someone else mirroring the comment by saying, “these latest looks are unreal Kim!”

Many fans of the star have noticed Kim’s ever-growing fashion sense and her looks recently have been nothing short of “iconic.”

Kim is finding her personal confidence

Kim seems to have grown as a person massively through her ongoing divorce from Kanye West and her relationship with Pete Davidson, which is now over.

Throughout season 2 of The Kardashians trailer, we can see that Kim is clearly continuing to progress in her own life as she said she is “finding her personal confidence”.

Fans are hoping that we will get to see a side of Kim that we have yet to be introduced to during the new season as she begins to come into her own person. One fan on Twitter said:

I’m buzzing for season 2 of The Kardashians. Kim seems like she is really becoming her own person, I want to see more of that!

lots more is expected for season 2 as well, including some throwback content on Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding and one moment, in particular, where Kim finally seems to get to tease North West.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2ND

