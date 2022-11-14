Kim Kardashian is pretty in pink but fans still call for dark hair back











Kim Kardashian went ‘pretty in pink’ in a long pink strappy dress, which showed a bit of her side body and chest area with two bows across the front. She donned a slicked back blonde hair look, but fans want her dark locks back.

She dressed the part ahead of her acceptance speech at the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 12. Kim, who wore a mini bag to accessorise, received a Giving Tree Award for her devotion to supporting the charity.

“You don’t have to break the internet to make a difference.” Those were the words spoken by Kim at the event, but there’s something that social media users are more focused on… Her hair color.

Kim Kardashian is ‘pretty in pink’

Kim has been described by fans as “pretty in pink” as she dons a figure-hugging look for the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala. Her sister Khloe Kardashian commented the word “wow” three times, emphasising Kim’s mesmerising outfit.

She modelled the ”barbiecore’ trend as she slipped her curves into a Balenciaga dress. Her outfit was featured on the brand’s Summer 2023 runway before donning it herself to mark a decade of working with the organisation.

Steph Shep complimented Kim by saying she looks “pretty in pink,” while Sunny Burns said: “Pink looks good on you.” Several comments poured in on her Instagram posts, which said the color and look suited her very well.

The SKIMS founder told attendees on the night: “You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference. Everyone in this room has the power.”

Fans want her dark hair back

When Kim paired her pink Baby2Baby look with her bright blonde tresses in a pinned back look, she framed her face with one section of hair. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton proudly shared her West Hollywood event hair, too.

One follower commented: “Ma’am, we’re gonna need the dark hair back. It’s an emergency at this point.”

A fellow fan agreed, writing: “Right?!? 😂 Love her in dark hair but she’s been going blond and it doesn’t fit her.”

However, not all of Kim’s fans want her dark hair back. While the majority are asking for her darker tresses back on her hair, another said: “R U kidding?? Blonde looks freaking amazing on Kim. She stuns.”

Her appearance at Baby2Baby Gala

Dedicated to raising funds for children living in poverty, Kim attended the Baby2Baby Gala on Sunday night. She thanked her mom Kris Jenner and late father, as well as her children, when accepting her award.

She delivered an acceptance speech, thanking the charity for presenting her with the Giving Tree Award. Filmmaker Tyler Perry was thanked by Kim, who delivered the award, before she spoke about what justice means to her.

Vanessa Bryant was one of the event’s many celebrity guests, and she snapped a selfie with Kim during the evening. Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner was also present and wrote that she is “so proud” on her Instagram story.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

