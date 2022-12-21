Kim Kardashian has wrapped up 2022 with a bum picture on Instagram. She appeared to be lounging by a pool when the reality star decided to bend over and show off her cheeks, before posting the pic on Instagram.

The Kardashians star certainly hasn’t held back this year. She made history by performing a rigorous fitness routine just to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala, and had a months-long romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

Now, Kim has only gone and pulled a moony and let the whole world see it. She’s shared a bum picture while wearing a bikini, garnering over three million likes in two days, which she captioned: “Looking back at ‘22 😉.”

Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian shares bum pic

Kim took to Instagram on Monday, December 19, to share a picture of her bending over in a glass window reflection. She’s wearing a light-coloured bikini in front of a huge pool and is lying on a sun lounger.

With nobody in sight, the Kardashian decided to snap a quick photo of her behind, which features her bleach blonde hair. However, she recently dyed her hair a caramel honey blonde, insinuating this was taken in her platinum days.

More than 24,000 people have left comments on the raunchy picture. Her bestie Jonathan Cheban AKA Food God left a fire emoji and wrote, “Back to Back,” while photographer Pierre Snaps simply penned: “BEAUTÉ.”

A lookback at Kim’s 2022 – Pete to Met Gala

Kim’s body has been a topic of conversation since the Met Gala. She was offered the chance to try and fit into Marilyn’s dress that she wore while singing Happy Birthday to JFK, and had a green light to wear it on the red carpet.

She also dated SNL star Pete for most of 2022, after first being linked to him in October 2021 and splitting from the comedian in August this year. Kim also rounded up a whole list of models, including Tyra Banks, for a SKIMS shoot.

In November, she was honored with the Giving Tree award at the Baby2Baby Gala, a charity she has donated over half a million dollars to, as well as over five million dollars in clothing and hygiene products to since 2013.

Kim proudly flaunts her body

Kim is no stranger to a bikini picture and is often the topic of conversation when it comes to celebrity bodies. She worked all day and night and cut out certain food groups just to fit into Marilyn’s dress for the Met Gala.

More recently, the picture of her wearing a silver SKIMS bikini is circulating the net. However, Kim has also opened up about her insecurities, such as how people “don’t take her seriously” 15 years after an intimate tape leak.

She spoke on The Kardashians of how she felt she had to work harder to change the public’s opinion of her. Kim’s body appearance has always been important to her, as she spends a lot of her time approving photos for Instagram.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

