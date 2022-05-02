











We are barely over last year’s Met Gala outfits and the 2022 rendition of the event is already here.

One of Met Gala’s most famous attendees is Kim Kardashian, who has been a regular at the esteemed fashion event since 2013.

Just last year, the hotly-anticipated guest shocked the world by wearing a dementor-esque, head to toe, black Balenciaga outfit. While many fans speculated that her look had some kind of symbolism, others were just happy to be blessed with hoards of memes that it inspired.

However, if one takes a walk down memory lane, it is evident how much Kim’s style has evolved through the years.

SEE: Christine Quinn played the perfect Drop Dead Diva long before Selling Sunset

Kim K’s Met Gala dresses through the years show her style evolution

2013’s Givenchy couch dress

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum made her Met debut in 2013 alongside estranged husband Kanye West.

Looking at her pictures from the time, it’s not hard to guess why her debut wasn’t such a hit. Kim arrived at the “PUNK: CHAOS TO COUTURE” themed night in a Givenchy floral dress that looked more like a sofa cover. Also, the matching sandals didn’t do this look any favours.

The reality TV star, who was pregnant with North at the time, did look adorable as she sported her baby bump, but the choice of outfit was a big no-no! However, Kim wasn’t the only one whose outfit missed the mark that night.

SEE: Fans confused as Sharon Osbourne leaves The Talk for UK chat show

Photo by Karwai Tang/FilmMagic

2014’s Just a run of the mill red carpet dress

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A year later, Kim and Kanye were back on the Met red carpet and this time, the reality star sported a Lanvin dress that looked like any other run of the mill red carpet outfit.

The night’s theme was “CHARLES JAMES: BEYOND FASHION.”

Charles James was an English-American fashion designer known for his ball gowns, and the 2014 Met was meant to be a tribute to him.

Given that this was just Kim’s second appearance at the event, she decided to not go overboard and went for a simple look.

“My dress was originally made of this amazing leather with metallic detailing,” Kim said, “but we decided at the last minute to redo it in blue satin.”

2015’s stunning Roberto Cavalli dress

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kim came out of her shell in 2015 and donned a stunning shimmer, see-through Roberto Cavalli dress that was inspired by Cher.

The SKIMS founder’s outfit did, in some ways, align with the “CHINA: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS” theme of the night.

2016’s on point silver Balmain gown

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

In 2016, it became evident how much Kim’s sense of style had grown over the years, which in part, can be credited to Kanye.

The star managed to hit the bull’s eye with her 2016 Met Gala outfit as it aligned perfectly with the “MANUS X MACHINA: FASHION IN AN AGE OF TECHNOLOGY” theme that year. Kim complemented her look by bleaching her eyebrows.

We cannot ignore how stunning Kanye looked that evening too.

2017’s Just a regular date night dress

Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage

Kim arrived at the 2017 red carpet in a simple white Vivienne Westwood dress for the “REI KAWAKUBO & COMMES DES GARÇONS” theme.

While many other celebs opted for something simple that night, Kim might have taken it a tad bit too far.

A major drop from her eccentric 2016 look and style evolution, but the star did pick it up in 2018.

2018’s I literally have a heavenly body dress

Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images

2018’s Met Gala will forever be known as the year when Rihanna arrived at an event dressed as the pope, but Kim too held the spotlight fairly well that night.

The theme for the night was “HEAVENLY BODIES: FASHION AND THE CATHOLIC IMAGINATION” and Kim stunned the red carpet in her gold Versace gown that had a few crosses. She was a sight to behold as she had her hair tucked in a tight pony and sported a cross necklace.

The makeup lent this look a goddess-like appeal and this, in our opinion, was Kim’s best outfit. The dress hugged her body perfectly and highlighted all of her stunning features.

2019’s Wet dress

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This was arguably Kim’s boldest look on a red carpet. The star’s outfit was designed by the late Thierry Mugler for the “CAMP: NOTES ON FASHION” theme.

It also inspired wild theories, with some fans claiming that Kim achieved the incredible figure by having her ribs removed. But, it was actually the result of an incredibly painful corset by Mister Pearl.

Kim definitely managed to shock her fans and haters alike and got everyone on the internet talking.

2021’s Dementor-esque dress

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This was another one of Kim’s bolder looks. Some argued that this was the boldest one yet as every inch of her body, including her face and eyes, was under a mask.

The look was created by Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, who explained: “People would know instantly it was Kim because of her silhouette. They wouldn’t even need to see her face, you know? And I think that’s the whole power of her celebrity, that people wouldn’t need to see her face to know it’s her.”

Christina P: Mom Genes | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9742 Christina P: Mom Genes | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sFnXAYdjl_U/hqdefault.jpg 1001995 1001995 center 22403