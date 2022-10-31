









P Diddy “never broke character” as the Joker on Halloween. That’s according to Kim Kardashian, who was seen in a photo staring at him in awe and later capturing a selfie of them partying it up for spooky season.

Viral pictures and videos of the Bad Boy Records founder have been circulating social media over the last day. Diddy – AKA Sean Combs – partied with Kim, while dressed up as Heath Ledger’s iconic character Dark Knight.

Kim was so impressed that she couldn’t help but capture a selfie of them together, as she wore a striking blue Mystique outfit to celebrate the scary events of the October 31st tradition (a couple of days before).

Diddy and Kim have been friends for years, so when she posed for a selfie with him on Halloween, fans weren’t shocked that they knew each other. He even acted as the Joker when spotting her with his calling card!

“You smell like Kim Kardashian… Would you like to come play?,” cackled Diddy, before walking off. Kim caught the action on her Instagram story, where she is heard laughing and saying the word “dead.”

Just moments before, Diddy ran into Tyler The Creator. He told him: “Tyler the creator… Tyler you are my favourite rapper in the world!” Tyler responded with, “This is top tier,” before Diddy pretended to attempt to steal his car.

Kim stunned in a blue skin-tight costume as X-Men character Mystique, sporting a red slicked-back hair look and realistic scales all over her body. She wore the look to Karrueche and Lenny S.’s Halloween party at TAO Los Angeles.

She wore blue, pointed stilettos to finish her look. And while the Kardashian has been clapped by fans for her mesmerising costume, Diddy was tough competition as he stayed in character for the entire night.

Kim revealed on her Instagram story that he “never broke character” during the weekend party. Then, a photo posted to Diddy’s Instagram story saw Kim looking over at the musician as he towered over everyone as the Joker.

Is Diddy married?

No, Diddy is not married. However, he is a father to six children, his first biological child being Justin, who was born in 1993 to designer Misa Hylton-Brim. Diddy then had an on-again, off-again relationship with the late Kimberly Porter.

They dated from 1994 to 2007, when he raised and adopted Quincy, her son from a previous relationship with producer Al B. Sure! Diddy and Kimberly had a son, Christian, in 1998, and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James in 2006.

Kimberly died of pneumonia on November 15, 2018. Five months before the birth of his twins, his daughter Chance was born to Sarah Chapman, before he got into a long-term relationship with Cassie Ventura from 2007 to 2018.

