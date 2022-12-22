Kim Kardashian is often switching up her hair color, leaving her fans curious what her real 2022 hair actually looks like. She recently shared pictures of her platinum blonde hair but many prefer her with darker locks.

Ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, Kim stayed up all night just to perfect the same bright blonde hair that Marilyn Monroe had, before wearing the same dress that she wore while singing Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy.

Recent pictures on Kim’s Instagram show her posing with sister Khloe while sporting her platinum blonde hair. Her hair stylist Chris Appleton even shared his sorrow at how much he misses the color, having worked on it for hours.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian’s platinum blonde hair

Kim is still sharing throwbacks of her platinum blonde hair, and it’s no surprise that she misses it, having spent hours perfecting the shade with hair stylist Chris’ help to match the exact color Marilyn had during her JFK birthday song.

She threw up a peace sign while sporting the bright blonde hair, with giant diamond bangles on her wrist. In another photo in the Instagram post, she took a mirror selfie with sister Khloe who also now has darker honey caramel hair.

Chris also misses the platinum blonde like Kim. He commented, “Aww the blonde 😢,” which received over 500 likes from fans who agreed with him. However, not everyone thinks the platinum suited Kim and prefer her darker locks.

She switched up hair color

Kim debuted honey caramel tresses on December 18, asking fans whether she should go dark or dye her hair platinum blonde again. Even mom Kris Jenner admitted that she wants her daughter to go down the darker root.

However, since she posted the photo of her darker locks, Kim has started sharing throwback photos of her bright blonde barnet. This has left her fans confused about whether she’s actually dyed it back or not.

Don’t worry though, Kim is sticking with her darker hair… for now! The last sighting of Kim in public was on December 17, the day before she shared her new locks on Instagram.

One fan commented: “Noooo we need dark Kim back 😩.” Another agreed with saying bye to bright blonde and penned: “My thoughts exactly, it [platinum blonde hair] just doesn’t suit her at all.”

Kim K’s real hair in 2022

In August 2022, Kim showed her real hair without extensions. Many were shocked at how different she looks, as she debuted short plaits which hovered above her shoulders. Her natural hair is also a dark, black color.

Usually, the Kardashian is seen sporting beachy waves that reach past her waist. However, without wigs or hair extensions, she actually has the same short length she’s had for years, and hasn’t grown out her real hair.

Throughout the year, Kim hasn’t let fans see much of her short wavy hair. In fact, most of 2022 has only seen Kim’s platinum blonde hair, which she only decided to switch up as we came into the winter season.

