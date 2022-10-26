Kim Kardashian steals the attention away from siblings in lacy bday outfit











Kim Kardashian clearly didn’t get the memo, but it was totally done on purpose. She donned a striking white lace outfit to her 42nd birthday party while her siblings wore black, stealing the attention from all the camera angles.

A candlelit dinner party saw Kim surrounded by her family and friends, including all of her sisters and mom Kris Jenner, close friend Simon Huck, Malika and Khadijah, Olivia Pierson, and Natalie Halcro, to name just a few.

Multiple photos were taken of Kim and her loved ones at the intimate setting, where she is confidently posing in a long lacy white gown which clearly shows black underwear underneath. Let’s look at how Kim entered the big 42.

Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday

From paying In-And-Out a visit to a family party filled with candles on the actual day (October 21st, Kim certainly knows how to celebrate. She also had a Vegas birthday surprise, but couldn’t attend as her private jet could not land.

In a family picture posted by Kim, Khloe Kardashian, wearing a mini pink dress, wrapped her arms around her sister Kourtney’s neck, while Kylie and Kendall Jenner joined them at each end of the snapshot.

In another pic, Kim smiled with a huge floral cake. Her childhood friend Allison Statter also made an appearance, as well as KKW Brands Chief Brand Officer Tracy Romulus, Poosh chief content officer Sarah Howard and others.

Kim posted details of the menu on her Instagram Story, which included sushi, lobster tacos, artichoke salad and mochi ice cream. She also posted her mom’s speech, which said: “You are somebody that I am in awe of every single day.”

She donned a white lace dress

Kim made sure to impress on her 42nd birthday by wearing a white lace dress by designer brand Dolce & Gabbana. It is their Spring 1999 Ready to Wear Vintage Dress which is currently not available to purchase.

Her styling team are to thank for her striking appearance on the day, including Chris Appleton on hair, Make Up by Mario, and stylist Dani Levi. Kim accessorised the look with a cross necklace, white heels and mini silver purse bag.

Kim had plans to spend the following night at Italian restaurant Carbone before attending an Usher concert. But the pilot driving Kylie’s private jet was told they couldn’t land safely due to dangerous conditions including strong winds.

She got ready for the night in a silver plunging bikini top and matching pants. Kim also ended up explaining on her story that she’d been forced to “cover up with a boa” to duck into an In-N-Out Burger store to pick up dinner.

Fans still notice Kourt and Kendall

Despite the majority of eyes being diverted to Kim for her striking white lace dress, fans have picked up on Kourtney and Kendall Jenner’s appearance in the family group picture.

One follower received over 271 likes on a comment which says: “It’s KOURT for me 😍😍.” A fellow Kardashian fan responded to the compliment, agreeing: “She’s definitely GLOWING & STANDING OUT!!”

Another said: “My eye goes straight to Kendall, that face.” Similarly, an avid viewer of The Kardashians simply said that Kendall, who wore a burgundy dress with her hair in a ponytail, is looking “so pretty.”

