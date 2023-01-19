Kim Kardashian has bagged Princess Diana’s necklace at a Sotheby’s auction. Remember when the reality TV star cried that she’d lost her diamond earrings in the sea? Well, there’s a lot more to her jewellery collection now.

The $200K necklace was bought by Kardashian for $197,453 (£163,800) in her latest flex of royal wealth. The famous Attallah Cross iconic amethyst-and-diamond cross necklace isn’t the only highly valuable item Kim’s secured.

Despite Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! originally saying no to Kim’s request to buy Marilyn Monroe’s dress which she wore while singing John F. Kennedy a Happy Birthday, she still somehow wore it to the Met Gala – with mom Kris’ help.

Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s necklace

Kim has only gone and added Princess Diana’s necklace to her jewellery collection. The Attallah Cross was put up for sale at Sotheby’s in London as part of its Royal and Noble Sale on Wednesday.

Four people competed in a bidding war for the famous amethyst, with Kim winning the auction after just five minutes. It is a 1920s pendant by luxury jewellery designer Garrard which Princess Diana wore on several occasions.

In October 1987, Diana famously wore the necklace at the London charity gala for Birthright, a charity protecting the human rights of women during pregnancy and childbirth. The cross-shaped pendant features large amethyst stones.

Framed by 5.2-carat diamonds, the purple cross necklace had a Sotheby’s pre-sale estimate of £80,000 to £120,000. It was owned by businessman Naim Attallah, before his estate put the item up for auction.

It’s not the only luxury Kim owns

Kim‘s billionaire status means she’s been able to get her hands on many valuable items. She wore Marilyn Monroe’s Happy Birthday dress to JFK to the Met Gala in 2022 despite originally being refused any access to it.

When she was married to the father of her kids, Kanye West, she literally threw him a birthday party which cost a total of $120,000. It doesn’t stop there – as Kim even built Chicago a nursery worth over half a million dollars.

Kanye gifted Kim a Birkin valued at $20,000 for her 34th birthday. Their wedding cost $10 million in total, though the bill was largely footed by E!, since the ceremony was televised.

Kim paid her ex-husband a whopping $23 million for the Hidden Hills, California, home she purchased with him back in 2014, and is now officially the sole owner. Now, she’s wandering the house as the owner of Diana’s necklace!

Kardashian fans react to purchase

When Kim’s fans heard she had bought Princess Diana’s necklace, they were gobsmacked. Many are sharing memes on the latest debacle, with the majority not quite in favor of the purchase.

One fan said: “Princess Diana looking down from Heaven, seeing that Kim Kardashian has bought her old jewels.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Kim Kardashian now owns one of princess Diana’s necklaces. Someone stop her.”

“And next week it’s gonna be “Kim Kardashian has lost Princess Diana’s iconic diamond cross necklace in the ocean,” wrote a fellow social media user, reflecting on the time Kim lost her diamond earrings.

Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON DISNEY+ AND HULU NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK