









Is there anything Kim Kardashian hasn’t done? She’s become a reality TV personality, passed the law bar, started her own SKIMS company, and is now launching a private equity firm. On top of that, Kim is willing to do a Marvel film.

During an interview with Culture Mag, Kim admitted that she would find it “so fun” to become part of the MCU. It comes after Marvel Studios announced their phase five and six plans at the San Diego Comic Con earlier this year.

Always willing to try something new, the reality TV personality has accidentally caused quite the stir from the Marvel Studios fandom online. So what exactly did Kim say and how are fans now reacting to her idea?

Kim says a Marvel film would be ‘so fun’

During an interview with Interview Magazine, Kim said that doing a Marvel film would be “so fun.” She added that although she is not actively looking for a role, that she thinks “things come when they are supposed to.”

Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. Interview Magazine

She gave acting a go in Tyler Perry’s “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” in 2013. Kim also appeared in a Paw Patrol movie in August 2021, as the “valley girl” poodle Delores, and is recording Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

When Kim jokily said she would join the Marvel Studios Universe, the fandom could not believe it. Some could totally see how she would fit in, while others literally said they would no longer watch the films if she took part.

Many have said that she appears to be following in the footsteps of Harry Styles.

One fan wrote a hypothetical scene Kim could star in, and penned: ““Omg did you see daredevil’s new suit? It was so yummy. Yes Kanye designed it. Hold on, hey D? D? Come show Kourt your suit.”

Another MCU fanatic said on Twitter: “MCU SUE IS COMING.”

The Kardashians’ business ventures

Kim owns SKIMS, has a part ownership in Yeezy (hence the amount of times she wears the sunglasses), just launched a private equity firm called Skky, and is the founder of KKW Beauty, her cosmetics and fragrance company.

She sold 20% of KKW Beauty to publicly traded Coty in 2020 for $200 million. These business ventures go alongside her consistent action within the law system, often trying to fight for those she feels do not deserve to be in prison.

