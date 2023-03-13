Kody Brown is moving house with Robyn as they decided to get downsizing to a new place. It comes after the Sister Wives star lost two marriages with Christine and Janelle, and is now left with Meri and his legal wife Robyn.

The TLC star began sharing his life on-screen back in 2010. Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn all met Kody Brown when they were relatively young and active in the Mormon church, but a lot has changed since then.

Kody has 18 children between his former and current wives, but only lives with Robyn. Now, the married couple is downsizing to a smaller house and leaving Flagstaff, Arizona, as it is too expensive.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Kody Brown is moving with Robyn

Kody is now moving house with Robyn Brown. They are leaving the Flagstaff, Arizona, area due to how expensive it is. The two are now looking to find a cheaper home than the one they currently live in.

The news was revealed by their daughter, Mykelti Padron, and her husband Tony, on their Patreon account. Mykelti said she hopes that Kody and Robyn move closer to them so they can visit more often.

“I know he wants to,” Tony revealed. Myketi, 27, backed up his statement with, “He’s got this itch. He’s been talking about it for a while.” Tony went on to add: “He wants a chapter place of living. Flagstaff is absurdly expensive.

“I know he wants something cheaper, much cheaper.” However, Robyn and Kody haven’t spoken out about their potential moving plans and continue to remain in Flagstaff at the time of writing.

The couple is downsizing to a smaller house

Kody and Robyn are allegedly looking to downsize, TV Shows Ace reports. Kody could lose Coyote Pass as early as this year. He still owed a decent chunk of money on the land, which was due in 2023 – while they can’t build anything on the land.

Janelle and Meri gave the proceeds from the sales of their Vegas homes to Kody and Robyn for her home. Christine Brown sold her portion of the Coyote Pass to them for $10, and a car, so she has no ties to the Sister Wives star.

Their current house is in Flagstaff

Kody and Robyn currently live in their dream house in Flagstaff. The 2007-built woodland cabin was bought for $900,000 and is surrounded by four acres of trees, with breathtaking views of the area’s mountain ranges.

In Coconino County, documents obtained by Daily Mail, Kody, and Robyn are listed as “husband and wife” on the deed of trust and closed on the house in August 2019, after they moved the family from Las Vegas to their home in Flagstaff.

Robyn Brown’s house with Kody boasts a four-car garage, massive kitchen, underfloor heating system, two master suites, wine fridge, and an expansive deck. It was only on the market for a month before they snapped it up.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images