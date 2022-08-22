Kourtney and Reign spend Sunday in pool while Scott survives an accident













Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident the same day Kourtney and Reign took a dip in the pool to spend some mother-son time.

While reports have confirmed that Scott was unharmed, the reality star is yet to speak up about the rather unfortunate incident.

The news regarding the accident comes days after he was said to have been spotted with a mystery woman in Los Angeles.

Scott Disick involved in an accident

Sources have revealed to TMZ that Scott sustained a “minor cut” to his head and that he “refused medical attention” when the paramedics arrived at the location.

The accident is said to have occurred when he was driving near Calabasas and his was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

However, it is unclear what caused his SUV to “roll over”. He was driving a Lamborghini Urus, which was towed from the scene.

Kourtney and Reign go swimming

Hours before it was reported that Scott was involved in an accident, Kourtney offered her fans a glimpse into her Sunday with son Reign.

Scott and Kourtney welcomed their second son Reign in 2014.

The reality star posted a carousel on Instagram that showed her and her son getting goofy in the pool. She captioned it, “Happy Sunday! 🫶🏼

xo, Kourtney and Reign”

Scott’s former partner sported a yellow bikini, paired with black sunglasses.

The adorable pictures have gathered a lot of attention, including a comment from aunt Khloe, who simply posted three heart emoticons.

He was spotted with a mystery woman

Scott was in the news recently after having been spotted with someone unknown in California.

According to E!, he was leaving dinner at Nobu with a “mystery brunette” on August 16.

The report further states that they were seen getting into his gray Ferrari together.

In the past months, Scott has been photographed hanging out with a number of models, including Abby Wetherington, who is Jake Paul’s ex.

