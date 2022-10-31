









Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t keep the veil hidden away for too long, as it’s officially spooky season. Everyone knows that she’s basically the Queen of Halloween, so when she became a bride, it was totally expected.

She held hands with Travis Barker as they relived getting married for a fourth time in a year, only months since they drunkenly had a fake marriage in Las Vegas when Kourt admitted she barely remembered the night.

Fast-forward a few months since their official wedding in May 2022, Kourt has put a veil back on. But don’t worry, it’s just a Halloween costume as her and Travis sported a Chucky and Tiffany pair outfit this year.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween costume

Thousands of couples decided to dress up as Travis and Kourt for the day, so basically, the couple didn’t need to be themselves. Instead, they went fully in, with Travis in a red wig holding a fake knife, and Kourt in a black lip look.

It certainly isn’t the first time Kourt has worn a wedding dress in the past year, which she paired with a black leather jacket, black choker and blonde-brown wig as Chucky’s wife AKA Tiffany Valentine.

Kourtney’s sisters were the ones to expose her couples outfit with Travis, as she has not uploaded any pictures on social media. Instead, Kim and Khloe Kardashian caught the moment they turned up to see family on camera!

Earlier on Sunday, the mom-of-three had filmed herself sitting in the makeup chair with makeup, prosthetics, or some combination of both on her face. However, she gave no hints and instead asked fans what she was going to be.

When and where did Kourtney and Travis get married?

Kourtney and Travis had a May 22 wedding which followed their first legal marriage on May 15 and their “practice wedding” at the One Love Wedding 24-hour Las Vegas chapel in April earlier this year.

Their second ceremony was their first legal wedding, which took place at a Santa Barbara courthouse. They were then whisked away in a vintage convertible with a “Just Married” sign on the trunk and featured tin cans on the ground.

For their final wedding, they said their vows at L’Olivetta – Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s villa in Portofino, Italy – before a reception at Castello Brown, a historic castle situated in the seaside village.

Fans react to Kravis’ Halloween look

Fans cannot believe how much Travis dominated Halloween while dressed as Chucky. One fan noted how they thought Travis had “never looked so good” by taking on a whole new identity – complete with red hair.

There was a clear divide over this year’s look. Many had high expectations and others were disappointed, like a Reddit user who said: “I love bride of chucky and I love this. People are so harsh on the costumes this year, I liked all of them.”

Another wrote: “I love it too. It’s like… any excuse for Kourtney to be a bride for the 6th time this year she will take. Lol.”

In Halloween 2021, the couple – who were not yet married at the time – dressed as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. Travis had worn a choker and a black spikey-haired wig, while Kourt had on a fishnet shirt and black leather pants.

