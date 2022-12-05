It may be the season of festive cheer but Kourtney Kardashian is still well and truly in spooky season mode for beau Travis Barker’s birthday. She took him on a rather Halloween-like vacation over the weekend…

Kylie Jenner has certainly won on the Christmas tree front, and Kim Kardashian is busy planting elf on the shelf scenarios across her home for the kids. Their sister Kourt, however, is still pretending it’s October.

Kourt shared a spooky TikTok video which had a sound from a Turner Classical Movie. The audio over Travis’ birthday trip clips was heard saying: “There will be food and drink and ghosts and, maybe even a few murders.”

Kourtney Kardashian takes Travis on spooky trip

Kourtney took Travis and their kids on a vacation to Walland, Tennessee, for his recent birthday. The smoky mountains in the area are believed to have many haunted spots – which explains the creepy audio she chose to use.

The audio the Kardashian chose to use over a clip – which features a golf buggy, a huge forest and a view from the outside of the floor-to-ceiling windows – ended with: “You’re all invited.”

The happy couple are already known for their twinning gothic fashion style, which Kourt has been edging further into as her marriage to Travis continues. So what better way to celebrate his birthday than a very creepy stay in the woods?

Inside Travis Barker’s birthday celebrations

Travis blew out a candle, accompanied by a scoop of ice cream and some champagne, to celebrate his birthday on November 14. How he celebrated turning 47 years old was clearly memorable, as they’re still sharing pics of the trip.

Their looks were just as spooky as the trip, as they wore matching beanies with ears on top. Kourt donned a jacket covered in skulls while her husband Travis opted for a simple thrower that included three white stripes down his sleeve.

With their family surrounding them, Travis and Kourtney appear to have stayed at a cabin in the woods, in Blackberry Mountain. And fans have noticed how the Kardashian “always finds the coolest getaways” as she keeps sharing posts.

Much to fan delight, Kourtney made sure to keep her Instagram followers up to date with their trip. It wasn’t just TikTok that got to see the spooky video the reality TV personality shared, as she reposted it on her IG story.

A series of pictures uploaded on December 4 included the exterior of the place they stayed, which had a huge banner which read ‘Happy Birthday Travis’, a chess game, family walk through the forest, misty views and delicious coffee.

Travis even joined in on the spooky updates by sharing a photo with what looks like blood around his mouth. He captioned the post, “Vampire Weekend” – and even Machine Gun Kelly said he “needs his blood back”!

