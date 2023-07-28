Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo line of recycled fibers has been brought to fans’ attention. She took part in a Boohoo collection meeting on The Kardashians season 3, where she discussed reducing the brand’s carbon footprint. Kourtney hails herself as “the vehicle to help make the change” as the company’s sustainability lead.

This season, Kourtney Kardashian has been voicing her disappointment over her sister Kim Kardashian working with Dolce & Gabbana, who helped Kourt and Travis Barker style their wedding. However, she’s got her own collection going on with Boohoo, which involves fast-fashion clothing like dresses, jumpers, trousers, and other items.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo collab

Kourtney has faced backlash for her role as Boohoo’s sustainability lead. However, she has “learned so much” from the criticism and understood how consumers may have the perception that fast fashion is not environmental.

She released two collections with the label. “A lot of [criticism] fell on me, and I actually love that because I feel like I am in the position to shine a bigger spotlight on this problem,” Kourtney said during a meeting with Boohoo.

When Kourtney unveiled her first collection with the company during New York Fashion Week in September 2022, fans criticized her for working with a fast fashion company, and she claims she took the advice onboard.

‘I never said I’m the queen of sustainability’

Kourtney revealed on The Kardashians season 3 finale:

I never said, ‘I am the queen of sustainability and I know it all.’ I would hope that they would see is that the fast fashion industry is the opposite of what you think when you think of sustainability.

She added: “So, I think it is such an amazing opportunity now beyond my collection — and hopefully as a company — to take all these things we were learning and researching [and do something about it].”

Kourtney shared that she views herself as a “vehicle” to “help make the change” with an opportunity to “push Boohoo further.” Brand director Sam Hellisgo said they are reducing the number of products on the website by 20 percent.

How to get Kourtney’s Boohoo dress

Boohoo’s Kourtney Kardashian line features several maxi dresses, such as a black maxi for £8. There are 32 items in her collection with the company, and prices start from just £4 and go up to £25.

She also pays homage to her husband Travis Barker‘s Blink 182 band, with the most expensive items featuring a t-shirt and hoodie which focus on the music group. Another expensive item is her red shiny high-waisted trousers.

A lace mini slip dress similar to the lace look she wore at New York Fashion Week is also being sold for £12. Kourtney has modeled most of the clothing pieces herself, featuring an array of blacks, pinks, and whites.

